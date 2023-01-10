Ana Walshe, a missing woman from Cohasset, Mass., reportedly tried calling her friends and family members at midnight and again at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, just hours before her disappearance on Jan. 1, according to an interview with Walshe’s mother on Fox News.
Milanka Ljubicic, 69, lives in Belgrade, Serbia, and spoke with Fox reporters outside her home there on Monday, the outlet reported.
Ljubicic told Fox that she missed Walshe’s call at midnight on New Year’s Day, and another shortly after.
“She called again at 1 a.m. and I missed that call too. She called her elder sister who was also asleep. Then she tried to call her maid-of honor who didn’t hear the phone because of the loud music,” Ljubicic told Fox. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared.”
Walshe, 39, is believed to have gone missing in the early hours of Jan. 1. She has not been seen since, and was reported missing by her employer in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4 when she did not show up for work.
Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation. Prosecutors in court on Monday stated Brian Walshe lied to police about his whereabouts during the timeframe of Ana Walshe’s disappearance, including the fact that surveillance footage shows him purchasing hundreds of dollars of cleaning supplies, along with mops, tarps and tapes at Home Depot on Jan. 2.
Prosecutors also stated blood and a bloody knife was found in the basement of their Cohasset home during their investigation. Brian Walshe is currently being held on $500,000 bail, and is expected to appear in court again in February.
Ljubicic told Fox she had spoken with her daughter one week before she went missing. Ljubicic said Walshe had asked her on Christmas day to travel to Washington from Serbia.
“She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” Ljubicic said in an interview conducted on Jan. 9 and later translated to English, the outlet said. “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.”
Ljubicic said she wasn’t able to travel on such short notice, responding: “I can’t get myself together in one day. I am 69 years old, I have to get my medications and a thousand other things.”
Fox said Ljubicic suggested coming on Dec. 27 instead.
“And now I can’t forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens.” When Fox asked Ljubicic if Walshe had given her mother any reason as to why Walshe needed her there so badly, Ljubicic said no.
Ljubicic had also suggested to Walshe that she could visit on Jan. 5 or 6, but Walshe told her “she did not have to,” the outlet reported.
“She said, ‘You don’t have to come in January. Brian and I are making plans for February,’” Ljubicic said to Fox.
Search for evidence
Authorities say their expanding search may have borne fruit, as they found “a number of items” from their searches, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at this time,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said.
That update came a day after authorities announced they’d found blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the Walshes’ basement and after Brian Walshe, was charged with misleading police.
Police on Monday evening were searching in Peabody and Swampscott, which is where Brian Walshe drove his mother on New Year’s Day after, he said, Ana Walshe left for an early flight. Authorities say Ana Walshe’s plane ticket was never used.
Brian Walshe is a 47-year-old convicted art fraudster who had been on house arrest and fitted with an ankle bracelet as he awaited sentencing for importing Warhol forgeries and selling them on his wife’s eBay. He’s now behind bars on $500,000 bail on the local charge of misleading police, and he’s on a federal detainer on a federal charge of breaking probation.
Walshe had not been charged in her death, and Morrissey’s office said no changes to charges were expected Tuesday.
Walshe is accused of misleading police about trips he took on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, including a Jan. 2 trip to Home Depot in which he allegedly bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies with cash while wearing a mask and gloves.
On the trip to his mother in Swampscott — one in which he told cops he “got lost” and took longer because he didn’t have his phone — he’s accused of lying about running errands for her, after his purported trips to Whole Foods and CVS didn’t show up on any security cameras.
The Massachusetts Department of Children & Families has confirmed it “has taken custody” of the couple’s three children now, but declined to comment further.