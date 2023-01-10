Ana Walshe, a missing woman from Cohasset, Mass., reportedly tried calling her friends and family members at midnight and again at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, just hours before her disappearance on Jan. 1, according to an interview with Walshe’s mother on Fox News.

Milanka Ljubicic, 69, lives in Belgrade, Serbia, and spoke with Fox reporters outside her home there on Monday, the outlet reported.