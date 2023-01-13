Ana Walshe, the Cohasset, Mass., mother of three missing since the new year, told police nearly a decade ago that her husband had threatened to kill her, a police report said.

In 2014, Walshe reported to police in Washington, D.C., that Brian Walshe — who now faces a charge of misleading the investigation into his wife’s disappearance — had said he would kill her and a friend, according to a police report obtained by MassLive.