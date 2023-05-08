Over the next few months, questions about Shohei Ohtani’s future are sure to dominate baseball. The two-way phenom is set to be a free agent this winter, meaning teams are gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime pursuit of a player unlike anyone the game has seen in a century.
The Red Sox, who lack star power alongside Rafael Devers and have long been one of the top destinations for premier free agents, are a theoretical fit for Ohtani as a big market team with money to spend. But a recent report from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel does not put Boston among the top potential suitors.
McDaniel polled 26 baseball people (executives, scouts and insiders) on where Ohtani might sign and how much he may get on the open market. None of those polled mentioned the Red Sox as a potential landing spot. McDaniel and his sources expect the Angels to try to re-sign Ohtani and the Mets, Padres, Yankees and Dodgers to be aggressive as well. McDaniel also mentioned the Mariners, Giants, Rangers and Cubs “because of some combination of location, market size and team-building philosophy for each.”
Ohtani is thought to prefer a West Coast landing spot, according to McDaniel, which obviously hurts Boston’s chances.
“While it was too early in the process for some of our panel to give an expected destination, six of the 26 responses came with a thought on the landing spot,” he wrote. “Two insiders said the Dodgers, one said either the Dodgers or Mets, another said either the Dodgers or Yankees, the fifth said either the Dodgers, Padres or Mariners, and the final one chose the Giants.
“One of the answers predicting the Dodgers laid out a very specific scenario: “I think he uses the Padres and Mets to run up the price, but he wants to and will go with the Dodgers.
“That response fits a popular belief, based on industry conversations, that Ohtani would prefer to stay on the West Coast and that the Dodgers represent a first-class franchise that could pay Ohtani handsomely to be part of a perennial contender while allowing him to stay in the part of the country he’s believed to prefer.”
Assuming he has another strong season in 2023, Ohtani is expected to command a record-setting deal as a free agent. McDaniel’s sources made predictions ranging from short, high-average annual value deals to longer mega-deals that could exceed $600 million. An average of the guesses on longer-term deals has Ohtani receiving a 11-year, $524.3 million contract, good for a $47.5 million average annual value.
