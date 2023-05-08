Over the next few months, questions about Shohei Ohtani’s future are sure to dominate baseball. The two-way phenom is set to be a free agent this winter, meaning teams are gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime pursuit of a player unlike anyone the game has seen in a century.

The Red Sox, who lack star power alongside Rafael Devers and have long been one of the top destinations for premier free agents, are a theoretical fit for Ohtani as a big market team with money to spend. But a recent report from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel does not put Boston among the top potential suitors.