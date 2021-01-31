MLB sent a proposal to the MLB Players’ Association on Friday for a 154-game schedule in 2021 and for the season to be delayed by one month, Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown and others reported.
The plan includes players receiving their full 162-game pay.
The plan gives more time for players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. MLB owners presumably also want the season delayed because it gives more time for the general public to receive the vaccine.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the offer also includes an expanded postseason and the universal DH.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported in December the union wanted to start on time and the owners wanted the season delayed by a month so all players could receive the vaccine before reporting.