The Red Sox need some obvious improvement at several spots in the lineup, beginning with their starting rotation.
If they are to take a step forward and be actual contenders in 2024, a major upgrade will be necessary for the starting rotation. For now, when a 24-year-old with 35 career starts in the big leagues (Brayan Bello) is your most solid piece going forward, it’s obvious the Red Sox have to invest in starting pitching this winter in a big way. At minimum, they need to find two established starters for 2024.
The outfield, too, could be overhauled. Masataka Yoshida will return in left and a healthy Jarren Duran will be part of the equation, too. But will the Red Sox trade Alex Verdugo? Will they re-sign Adam Duvall? Can they count on both Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela?
One position that doesn’t get talked about much, though, and yet is very much undefined, is second base.
This season, the Sox have had no fewer than six different players play 10 or more games at the position in 2023, a measure of just how uncertain the spot has become: Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernandez, Pablo Reyes, Justin Turner, Luis Urias and Enmanuel Valdez.
Of those, Hernandez is no longer with the organization and Arroyo was optioned to Worcester last month and essentially forgotten about. Turner played there out of desperation when the Red Sox lacked other options.
That leaves Reyes, Urias and Valdez. Valdez was brutal defensively and while the Red Sox like his bat, it’s hard seeing him as an everyday option going forward. Urias was acquired on a whim at the deadline, with the idea that the Sox could buy low on a player who had two pretty decent seasons in Milwaukee and perhaps benefit from him returning to that form. But Urias has done little to impress in the time he’s been here, slashing .210/.238/.239 with two homers in 23 games. He has also shown very little range defensively.
That leaves Reyes, who was performing well before suffering an elbow injury a few weeks back. In 51 games — 24 at second — Reyes has a respectable .748 OPS and has shown the ability to deliver the occasional big hit. His defense has been at least league-average there. But Reyes is 30 years old and has never had as many as 150 at-bats in a major league season. He’s a nice spare part to have on the bench with the ability to fill in at three infield positions, but he doesn’t exactly profile as an everyday player.
David Hamilton? Beyond speed, he has shown little.
For the future, the Red Sox are counting on former first-round pick Nick Yorke to be a fixture at second, but having not yet reached Triple A, it’s highly unlikely he’d be ready for the parent club next spring. Yorke has bounced back after an injury-plagued 2022 to slash .274.355/.450 at Portland to go with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 103 games, but he can’t be counted on for 2024.
Alternately, the Sox could go with top prospect Marcelo Mayer when he’s ready, at short, and shift Trevor Story back to second. But that isn’t something that’s tenable for 2024, since Mayer lost half a season of development time this year and needs more seasoning.
Where, then, does that leave the Red Sox for next season? With Yorke perhaps ready to contribute in the second half of next year, or by the spring of 2025, it wouldn’t make much sense for the Red Sox to invest long-term at the position. Either way, the free agent market features a few serviceable veterans, including Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong and Jonathan Schoop. At this point, however, all three are major question marks and qualify as depth options rather than everyday solutions for a contending team.
The most likely option would seem to be a trade. The Sox could make a deal for a veteran with a year to go before free agency and use that player as a bridge to get them to Yorke.
Finding a solution at the position doesn’t rank in importance with fixing the rotation, or addressing the outfield alignment. But given how little the team has gotten out of second base this season, and the ongoing issues with improving the overall defensive profile of the team, it requires their attention in a big way this offseason.
Unfamiliar Story
Trevor Story knew it would not be easy.
You don’t miss the first four-plus months of the season, go without a spring training, have a shortened rehab assignment and then rake against major league pitching.
No matter how talented a hitter is, it’s not easy stepping in and facing live major league pitching, especially without the benefit of 20 or so Grapefruit League games as part of the ramp-up.
So, no, his struggles at the plate in his first few weeks back did not catch him unaware.
Then again, Story probably didn’t anticipate that at the one month anniversary of his 2023 season debut he’d be hitting .176 with a single homer in 91 at-bats.
“Obviously, I had hoped to perform a little bit better offensively,” said Story recently. “It was a long time away from the game. But I’m trying to make it less about me and my personal stats and more about the team. That’s the whole point of this thing — we’re trying to win, trying to get into the playoffs. Obviously, I know I can contribute more offensively. So I’m frustrated with that a little bit.
“I certainly always view myself as someone that can have an impact on the game offensively. That’s never going to fade for me.”
It helps some that Story has been a superb defender at short. In just 18 starts at the position, he’s been credited with five runs saved — more than Hernandez, Reyes or Yu Chang combined to save before Story’s return.
His defensive WAR is 0.6, which is impressive given how little he’s played.
Story has been able to make long throws from the hole, executed the jump play well on a few occasions and displayed impressive range overall.
“While I’m grinding through and trying to find my groove offensively,” said Story, “I’m definitely taking everything I can out (to the field) to try take away hits and save runs. You’re going to have your ups and downs with your offense. But for me, playing shortstop, that’s the one thing that I can control each night. That’s the one thing I can hang my hat on.”
And, as was the case in his first season with the Sox, he’s been the Red Sox’s best baserunner. Not only is he 6-for-8 in stolen base attempts, but he’s also smartly taken extra bases. His XBT (extra bases taken percentage) sits at 80%, well above the current league average of 41%.
Still, Story is earning $20 million this season to produce with the bat, and he’s yet to do that in line with his expectations.
“I don’t want to say I’m giving myself grace for the long time off, because I feel pretty good in the baseball flow of things,” he said. “I’m just sticking to the process and feeling like it just takes one swing and one game to feel like I’m good. But yeah, I’ve been frustrated with the performance, for sure.”
On a few occasions, Story has reason to believe that he was turning the corner. In his first week back, he enjoyed a four-hit performance against Detroit. But that was an illusion, as it was quickly followed by a 1-for-24 stretch.
More recently, he put together consecutive two-hit games against good pitching (Astros and Dodgers), but again, that proved an aberration. He has gone 3-for-35 since.
Most concerning is the lack of contact. Story has already had a relatively high strikeout ratio. This year, as he battled to rediscover his timing, he is fanning in more than one-third of his at-bats (36.5%), the highest whiff rate of his eight-year career.
“I feel like my eyes have caught up to the speed of the game,” he said. “Now, it’s just a matter of lining up my body, lining up my swing consistently. Because it’s there for some games and then it’s not.”
Story and Red Sox hitting coaches have examined the process by which he gets ready for each game, in an effort to see if it’s a matter of changing his preparation.
“We feel like we’re working on the right things,” he said. “There’s always that confidence that (things are going to click). That’s kind of where we’re at. I wish it could be just, ‘Here it is, this is exactly what I need to do.’ But the game’s not like that.”
Story has actually hit fastballs relatively well (.281 against four-seamers), but breaking stuff has been an issue, as he’s hitting just .056 against sliders and .083 against curveballs.
Golden Verdugo?
There’s not likely to be a lot of individual awards for Red Sox players after the season. Triston Casas could finish in the Top 3 in Rookie of the Year voting, and Masataka Yoshida could finish in the Top 5.
After that? Not much. And given the defensive shortcomings the team has displayed, don’t look for Sox players to be named as Gold Glove finalists.
But if anyone’s deserving of consideration, it would be right fielder Alex Verdugo.
By almost any statistical measure, Verdugo deserves recognition. He is credited with 11 defensive runs saved, second among all right fielders to San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. at 26. (For context, Ramon Laureano is next in line at 8).
Oddly, another widely used defensive metric, Outs Above Average, has Verdugo as neutral at 0.
Still, the eye tests suggests that Verdugo has been a plus defender.
“It would mean a lot. I really want a Gold Glove,” said Verdugo. “The way I take care of my business out there and try to limit baserunners from taking extra bases and try to make the right play, it would just mean a lot. Once you have that Gold Glove out there, everyone kind of gives you that recognition league-wide and I think that’s the best thing (about it).”
Last year, Verdugo regressed as a defender. Noticeably heavier in 2022, he lost a lot of lateral mobility and his play reflected. But challenged by manager Alex Cora to report to spring training in better shape, Verdugo dropped some weight and worked to become more athletic.
It has paid off.
“For the most part, I’ve always been a pretty good outfielder,” said Verdugo. “Maybe in 2022, I wasn’t as mobile. That hurt me getting to balls. It got frustrating to hear that I wasn’t the best outfielder. I trained a little differently, making sure I could move and cut and change directions a lot better.
“Since I’ve done that, I feel like I have a lot more range. I’m able to run down more balls.”
But Verdugo also believes his poor metrics last year were a reflection of the team’s defensive positioning.
“We were following cards and we were in such dramatic overshifts and things like that,’’ Verdugo said, “that when a simple ball would get hit, I was playing way over and a ball that just got though the infield at times would go to the gap for a double. Having a more normal base for where we’re playing has helped. And the more you play out there, the better feel you get. You read some swings. You see where the card’s telling you to be, but you also see how the pitcher is pitching the hitter, the swings that he’s taking and maybe he’s not seeing him that well, I shift a bit based on that.”
Playing right field at Fenway isn’t the easiest assignment. The area is the biggest right field by square footage of any ballpark in the American League, and winning a Gold Glove after playing half his games there would make the honor even more rewarding.
“That’s definitely something you’ve got to factor in,” he said, of the challenges Fenway brings. “I just really want to be known as someone who’s a really good defensive player and someone who helps save runs for his team. Being a finalist would definitely be an accomplishment, but I want to win.
“I’d put my game out there in right field against anybody in the league. We’ll see what happens.”
Extra innings1. The Red Sox had the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft and used their selection to take Marcelo Mayer. Mayer has shown promise in his brief pro career, though the 2023 season was one of (mostly) disappointment. He struggled at Double A (.189/.254/.355) in 43 games, at least offensively. Some of that might have been the result of an injured left shoulder, which eventually forced Mayer to the IL, and last week, officially ended his season. Meanwhile, selecting two spots later, the Arizona Diamondbacks took another highly touted high school shortstop, Jordan Lawlar. On Wednesday, the Diamondbacks announced that they were promoting Lawlar to the big leagues, even as they contend for a wild card spot in the National League. It’s premature to suggest that the Red Sox might have been better off with Lawlar, but his meteoric rise to the majors is worth noting.
2. Masataka Yoshida is having a good — though not great — offensive year. He’s likely to finish with something close to a .300 batting average and an OPS of .800 or so. And that’s laudable, given the transition he’s made from Japan to MLB. He’s dealt with language, cultural and baseball shifts admirably. But he’s also going to top out at 145 games maximum — the figure will be closer to 140 — because the Red Sox maintain that he needs time for his body to recover from a level of travel that Japanese players don’t face. Yet at the exact same age — 29 as a rookie — Hideki Matsui didn’t miss a single game in his first three seasons with the Yankees, and Ichiro Suzuki missed 13 games combined over his first three seasons, before playing either 161 or 162 in each of the next five years. And remember: Ichiro’s travel, based in Seattle, the most geographically isolated city in MLB, was easily more arduous than Yoshida’s.
3. Some of it may be circumstantial, with the Red Sox not having many games in which they’re leading in the late inning recently, but with just over three weeks remaining in the season, it sure would be nice to see more of Rafaela on the field, and in the outfield in particular. There’s a limit to how much a team can learn about a player in the closing weeks of a season, but such players can deliver energy and enthusiasm to a team plying out the string, the way Jasson Dominguez has for the Yankees.
And if Rafaela is going to be in the mix for a regular outfield spot in 2024, getting him acclimated now can only help that pursuit next spring.