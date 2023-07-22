No one knows whether the Los Angeles Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani by the Aug. 1 deadline. The Angels’ recent mini-hot streak has them back on the periphery of the wild card race, and owner Arte Moreno has been steadfast that Ohtani will not be dealt if the team has even a chance at October.

If the Angels decide to auction off Ohtani, the bidding will be fascinating. It could be argued that there’s never been a rental who’s had this much value. A team trading for Ohtani will be getting one of the handful of best run producers in the game and a Top 10 starting pitcher.