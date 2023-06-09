SPORTS-DOES-RED-SOXS-CHAIM-BLOOM-1-MLV.jpg

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom speaks with the media during spring training in Florida.

 Christopher Smith/MassLive.com

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is seven weeks from Monday, and at first glance, that may seem like a long time away.

But it won’t be long before we’re into July, then dealing with the draft and the All-Star Game (and break), and before you know it, the deadline will be at hand.