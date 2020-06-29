Infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not help the Washington Nationals defend their World Series title after both players opted to sit out the Major League Baseball season over health concerns related to COVID-19, the team said on Monday.
“Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” said Mike Rizzo, Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager in a statement.
“We are one hundred percent supportive of their decision not to play this year.”
In addition, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake is opting out of the shortened 2020 MLB season, becoming the first known player to do so.
Leake’s agent, Danny Horwits, confirmed the news in a statement to The Athletic, reading:
“During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”
Leake, 32, was scheduled to make $5.6 million in prorated salary for the 60-game season, the structure of which was set by the owners last week after negotiations with the players’ union failed to produce a mutual conclusion.
Zimmerman, a 15-year veteran and two-time MLB All-Star was limited to 52 games last season due to injury.
Ross appeared in 27 games last season posting a 4-4 record with a 5.48 ERA.
“After a great deal of thought and given my family circumstances — three young children, including a new born, and a mother at high risk — I have decided not to participate in the 2020 season,” said Zimmerman in a statement on the CAA Baseball Twitter account.
MLB and its players’ association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 season last week with training camps to open on July 1.
The shortened season is set to begin on either July 23 or 24.