The Smithsonian Institution announced Tuesday that Martin Luther King Jr.’ s original “I Have a Dream” speech has gone on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington to mark the historic address’s 60th anniversary.
The three-page, typewritten speech was delivered before about 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
It is considered one of history’s greatest speeches and an anthem of the civil rights movement. As he delivered it, King summarized the plight and aspirations of African Americans and expressed the dream that all people might one day live together in peace and friendship.
But the text does not reflect the majestic “I have a dream” section — because it wasn’t written down.
The speech has been on display several times before at the museum, first in 2021 and most recently from January to February of this year.
It went on display Monday in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery and will be on view through Sept. 18, the Smithsonian said.
“The words of all [the march’s] speakers resonate six decades later, and we serve as witnesses to the bravery and dedication of its organizers,” Kevin Young, the museum’s director, said in a statement. “To be able to show visitors the copy of the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech King read and improvised from while at the podium is an honor and privilege.”
King gave the speech’s manuscript that day to Washington native George Raveling, then 26, who was a star basketball player and 1960 graduate of Villanova University. Raveling was near the podium that day as a security volunteer.
Raveling, now 86 and a retired college basketball coach and businessman, said that when the speech was over, he simply asked King whether he could have it.
“I have no idea why I did,” Raveling said in 2013. “I guess it was just an impulse or my inner voice just said, ‘Do it.’ . . . He was folding it and he handed it to me. It was a classic example of taking an old cliché and making it reality — being in the right place at the right time.”
“I look back on it now, and it certainly put me in a historic position, and a historic time in the lives of Black people in America, so I feel most fortunate,” he said.
In 2021, Villanova announced that Raveling had selected the university to be steward of the speech, and that the speech had been placed on long-term loan to the African American history museum.
