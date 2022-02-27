KEENE — The bad thing about a winning streak? At some point it comes to an end.
Conant High School’s 58-game winning streak ended Sunday, when sixth-seeded Monadnock Regional outplayed the top-seeded Orioles in the NHIAA Division III girls basketball championship game. Monadnock had the lead for all but a brief moment early in the first quarter and claimed this year’s title by posting a 50-31 victory at Keene State College.
Monadnock guard Grace Furze led all scorers with 18 points. The Huskies (17-4) received 11 points from both Grace LeClair and Shaylee Branon.
“The energy I’m feeling right now … I don’t even know what to say,” Furze said following the game. “We came in knowing we were the underdogs. All the pressure was going to be on them. We just had to come out and play relaxed. It was the last game regardless. We just needed to play our game, and that’s what we did.”
Monadnock’s last championship came in 2019. Conant (20-1) had won the two most recent Division III titles.
Defense and outside shooting were the biggest ingredients Monadnock used to pull off the upset. Conant was limited to nine points in the first half, and Monadnock made seven 3-pointers in the game.
“That’s a really good team to be able to hold to nine points in a half,” Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes said. “You gotta be able to defend. That was the main key.”
Conant cut its deficit to single digits twice early in the fourth quarter and both times Monadnock responded with a 3-pointer — first by Furze and then by Branon.
Mylie Aho, Ema Tenters and Brynn Rautiola each had eight points to lead Conant.
“Monadnock played a really great game,” Conant coach Brian Troy said. “They hit some timely shots and we missed a bunch of layups. These games, if you’re not shooting well, everything feels like a grind.
“Nonetheless I’m proud of these girls and the history they made with 58 straight wins. Win or lose this game, that doesn’t change what I think about them and who they are as people.’
Conant beat Monadnock twice during the regular season. The Orioles won 54-31 in Jaffrey, and 43-42 in Swanzey. Rautiola broke a tie by making a free throw with two seconds to play in Conant’s one-point victory.
“We have three freshmen in our rotation and when we played them early in the season we weren’t ready for that game,” Fortes said. “And then the second time we played them we were prepared to play them and it could have gone either way. We’ve been building confidence all season and getting comfortable with what we do. We came in as the underdog, but we felt we could win this game.”
Conant was without the services of senior captain Regan Despres, who sustained a knee injury during a 55-22 victory over Gilford in the quarterfinals. Despres did not play in the semifinals.
Monadnock led 11-5 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 19-9 on a 3-pointer by Furze with 3:23 remaining in the first half. Neither team scored again in the half. Furze led all scorers at halftime with nine points.
Tenters was 1-for-7 from the field in the first half. Conant shot 12.5% as a team in the half, and its only lead came when a Bella Hart 3-pointer made it a 3-2 game two minutes into the contest.
Conant trailed 30-19 after three quarters, and failed to get closer than seven points in the fourth. After Furze made two free throws with 11.7 seconds to play, the Monadnock student section began chanting ‘Season’s Over.’”
And so was the winning streak.