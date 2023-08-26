BOSTON — Mookie Betts said it took him a few innings to feel normal.
In his first game back at Fenway Park since the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers before the 2020 season, Betts received a warm ovation from the Boston crowd before leading off the game.
Betts tapped his heart, took off his helmet and waved it to the crowd and pointed to his ring finger in recognition of the World Series he won with the Red Sox in 2018 before fouling out in his first at-bat.
“I was kind of shaking a little bit. I’m just thankful. Thankful that I got the ovation and thankful that we won,” Betts said. “I tried to take all my expectations out and just enjoy what came. I really didn’t know what to expect. It was super cool and a very special moment. I’ll cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”
He finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk in Los Angeles’s 7-4 win. He said it took him a while to get back into his normal routine.
“It took like two or three innings before it went away. It took me a little bit to settle in,” he said. “After I settled in, I was fine.”
Kiké Hernández hadn’t been gone as long as Betts. The Red Sox traded the then-struggling utility man back to the Dodgers during the season.
He was 1-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his return to Fenway.
“It was good. It was a little different situation. I never got to go back to Dodger Stadium (with Boston),” said Hernández, who played in L.A. before signing in Boston in 2021. “Getting to come back this quick was pretty good. I can get closure.”
He said getting dealt to the Dodgers was perfect.
“I got to start over with a clean slate once I got traded. It’s going great. Team is playing amazing. I’m looking forward to keep doing my part,” Hernández said. “The fact that I got traded to a team I was already familiar with was extremely helpful. I was very comfortable.”
Hernández said he visited the Red Sox clubhouse after pregame rain wiped out batting practice.
“I have some really good friends on that side that I was excited to see,” he said. “I spent some time over on the other side.”
