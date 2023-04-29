THE 2022 documentary “Moonage Daydream” (8 p.m., Saturday, HBO, TV-14) makes its cable and streaming debut. The biographical meditation on David Bowie was drawn from the late musician’s copious personal film archive and contains extensive concert footage from decades of live performing.
Director Brett Morgan’s experimental montage approach to visual storytelling was well received by critics, who saw its hallucinatory nature as completely in keeping with its mercurial subject and the generations of fans who closely identified with his music as well as his ever-shifting personae. David Bowie died at 69 in 2016.
• Every generation gets the “Fatal Attraction” it deserves. The summer of 1987 was a good one for movie taglines. “Dirty Dancing” had “Nobody puts Baby in a corner!” and “Fatal Attraction” had Glenn Close’s Alex Forrest, a lover spurned by a married man after a torrid affair, declaring “I’m not going to be ignored, Dan!” as Michael Douglas’s character realized that their tryst was anything but a casual fling.
The Paramount+ streaming service has rebooted “Fatal Attraction” as a limited series, with the first two episodes streaming Sunday. Lizzy Caplan (“Party Down,” “Master of Sex”) has been cast as Alex, and Joshua Jackson (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Fringe,” “The Affair”) as the philandering Dan.
While the film worked rather nicely with a beginning, a middle and a bunny-boiling ending, this series will explore the couple’s adulterous affair, its buildup and aftermath as well as a glance back from 15 years later as Dan still faces the ramification of his choices.
• If the 35 years since 1987 seems enough time for a new “Fatal Attraction,” the 60 years since the release of “Tom Jones,” starring Albert Finney and Susannah York, which won the Best Picture Oscar for 1963, is at least a lifetime ago.
“Masterpiece” (9 p.m., Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) reboots the Henry Fielding novel with Solly McLeod (“House of the Dragon”) in the title role. Sophie Wilde (“Eden,” “You Don’t Know Me”) has been cast opposite, as Jones’ love interest and (spoiler alert!) eventual wife.
So this “Tom Jones” becomes the latest period drama or romance to engage in color-blind casting, a trend I do not entirely like or even understand.
I get that this practice does allow actors of color to be cast in historical pieces, but it also seems to imply that history itself doesn’t matter.
We live in a time when there are powerful political forces trying to banish textbooks and school curricula that deal with slavery, colonialism and the centuries-long legacy of racism. To this viewer, the color-blind casting on this series and popular shows like “Bridgerton” say the same thing: “Get over it! Race doesn’t matter.” Nobody who thinks or reads history can seriously entertain this notion.
And is it “progress” to “allow” Black actors to play characters so steeped in “White” or European sensibilities? Wouldn’t it be better to create new dramas that reflect on 21st-century realities, rather than shoehorn modern sensibilities onto 18th-century narratives?
This isn’t the same as casting Denzel Washington as a near-mythical “Macbeth.” “Tom Jones” is an earthy romp shot through the sensibilities of Fielding’s time, a period when sexual liaisons between races was among society’s greatest taboos. Contrast this with the much-missed Tom Hardy FX series “Taboo,” which does not ignore the subject, but depicts 19th-century slave trading in all its demonic cruelty and profit-driving savagery.
• The drama on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), including the sale of the late Logan’s old company and the dismantling of his right-wing news network, ATN, appears to parallel events in the real world, from Fox News’ expensive and humiliating settlement of the Dominion lawsuit to the precipitous departure of its most popular host, Tucker Carlson. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens next!
Saturday highlights
• The 2017 thriller “The Fate of the Furious” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) is the eighth film in the franchise.
• The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 6 of their NHL playoff series (8 p.m., ABC).
• How elephants dig wells is explained on “Chasing the Rains” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).
• A deranged killer forces a woman to chauffeur him across the country in the 2023 shocker “Road Trip Hostage” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• A publicist has a complicated past with an MLB pitcher in the 2023 romance “Hearts in the Game” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): The impact of abortion politics on America’s scandalously high levels of maternal deaths; a facility in Iceland that “vacuums” carbon dioxide emissions; Australian Rules Football.
• “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
• “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Trixie and Matthew anticipate their big day on “Call the Midwife” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• A K-pop star needs protection on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
• Hank must deal with the return of his more famous father on “Lucky Hank” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Dwindling food supplies on “Yellowjackets” (9 p.m., Showtime, r, TV-MA).
• A prison shooting proves revealing on “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Teamwork on “The Company You Keep” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Finally pregnant, the queen faces an ugly rumor mill on “Marie-Antoinette” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).
• A return to voice lessons on “Somebody Somewhere” (10:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
An arrogant Houston energy executive (Peter Riegert) is beguiled by charming residents when he arrives in Scotland to execute an oil drilling project in the 1983 comedy “Local Hero” (8 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA).
Saturday series
A catastrophe airs live on TV on “True Lies” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Havoc at a haunted house on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r).
Sunday series
A firefighter vanishes on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Marge becomes a super fundraiser on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Left behind on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Bentley might not make it on “East New York” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A broken keepsake on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... From Russia with love on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A saboteur strikes a drone storage facility on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).