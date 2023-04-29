THE 2022 documentary “Moonage Daydream” (8 p.m., Saturday, HBO, TV-14) makes its cable and streaming debut. The biographical meditation on David Bowie was drawn from the late musician’s copious personal film archive and contains extensive concert footage from decades of live performing.

Director Brett Morgan’s experimental montage approach to visual storytelling was well received by critics, who saw its hallucinatory nature as completely in keeping with its mercurial subject and the generations of fans who closely identified with his music as well as his ever-shifting personae. David Bowie died at 69 in 2016.