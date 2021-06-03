Baffling and disturbing, Stephen King’s 2006 novel “Lisey’s Story” gets the miniseries treatment. Chilean director Pablo Larrain and producer J.J. Abrams are behind the eight-episode series, streaming on Apple TV+.
The strong cast reunites Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh, just seen together in Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window.”
“Lisey” combines dark musings on madness and the subconscious with a police procedural stemming from a violent stalker. Moore stars as Lisey Landon, the wife and widow of Scott Landon (Clive Owen), a best-selling author assassinated by a deranged fan at a library opening. This story is clearly King’s way of working through his own feelings about fame and fans, particularly the kind the author of so many horror novels might attract.
The story is rife with references to John Lennon’s fate, as well as the contempt and loathing his widow endured. Sometime after Scott Landon’s murder, a literary collector and a stalker besiege her, convinced that no mere “Yoko” deserves to keep his unpublished works from the world. Both see themselves as geniuses who understand Landon’s work in ways no mere “woman” could.
And that’s just the surface-level dread. Lisey is convinced that her late husband has left her a trail of clues to follow. Her sister (Joan Allen) has been institutionalized, and every once in a while, she shares memories, dreams and reflections with Lisey and/or her other resentful sister (Jennifer Jason Leigh). “Story” works on so many surfaces, it’s not always easy to follow. But it’s easy to keep watching, wondering where all of these breadcrumbs might lead.
• On Netflix, David Attenborough narrates “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet,” a sobering yet highly accessible look at the realities of climate change that are quickly becoming a threat to human survival. “Boundaries” maps out nine clear yardsticks to measure climate change, shows where human activity has pushed us into “danger zones” and looks at other places where we have not quite reached that toxic tipping point. It concludes with a summary of ways that mankind can redress the damage, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
• After taking in “Boundaries,” Netflix viewers might indulge in “Sweet Tooth,” a harrowing fairy tale of ecological disaster and human cruelty. As climate change sparks chaos, the world’s maternity wards become filled with “hybrids,” half-human, half some other kind of animal. Frightened and superstitious humans blame the freaks for climate disasters, while others think the disasters caused the mutation. “Tooth” follows a deer-boy as he wanders a ruined world where most people want his head hanging from a plaque on a wall.
• Also streaming today, on Amazon Prime, the eight-part Brazilian epic “Dom” follows a father and anti-drug police officer and his addicted son, who becomes one of Rio’s most wanted criminals.
• “The New York Times Presents” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) “Who Gets to Be an Influencer?”
Other highlights
• Townsend attacks on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles the dance company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
• “Frozen in Time” (9 p.m., HGTV, r) follows renovators confronting a dwelling that’s been called “The 1961 House.”
• Shadow play on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM reels off three Jane Austen adaptations. “Sense and Sensibility” (8 p.m., TV-PG) and “Persuasion” (10:30 p.m., TV-PG) hit theaters in 1995. Laurence Olivier and Greer Garson star in the 1940 adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” (12:30 a.m., TV-PG). The year 1995 also saw the debut of a U.K. miniseries version of “Pride and Prejudice” starring Colin Firth, as well as “Clueless,” the modern-day sendup of Austen’s “Emma.”
Series notes
On two helpings of “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14): shot and AWOL (8 p.m.); secrets and lies (9 p.m.) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Luke Wilson hosts “Emergency Call” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A mysterious stranger on “Charmed” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
“Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Damage control on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Gayle King and BTS are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and Masked Wolf on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... DJ Khaled, Florence Pugh and Foushee appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Dave Grohl, Ziwe, Foo Fighters and Mario Duplantier visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Bear Grylls and Middle Kids appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).