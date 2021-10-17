THREE SAMPLE SEGMENTS from C.E. (Chandler Eastman) Potter’s 1856 “History of Manchester” illustrate this former newspaperman’s ability to discern which topics and themes may be of interest to the public. The first is the story of a Native American who had been converted to Christianity, and whose name was, appropriately, Christian. Christo, as he was commonly known, and a small number of his fellow Abenakis lived in proximity to white settlers in New Hampshire long after their people had been pushed north into Canada. Although the Abenakis were aligned with the French during the frontier conflicts between the English and French colonies, Christo and other Native men in the area were occasionally hired as woodland scouts by the colonial militias.
Around 1726 Christo set up a wigwam (tent or hut) near the east bank of the Merrimack River at the foot of Amoskeag Falls. His encampment was on a small brook that crossed the road leading to the Falls. As Potter wrote, Christo was “on the most friendly terms with the whites.” Not long after he came to live there, a group of men from Dunstable (part of which would become Nashua) and Haverhill, Mass., arrived and attempted to kill him. They burned down the wigwam, but Christo survived as he had either fled or had simply been elsewhere.
Potter couldn’t determine the specific motive behind the attack, but he wrote “Of one thing, however, there is no doubt, his wigwam was destroyed by the whites, and because of their enmity towards him or his people.”
Christo later left New Hampshire to live among his people in the Christian Indian village of Saint Francis (Saint François) in Canada, also known by its native name, Odanak. As Potter explained, “Our people treated the Indians badly in all sections of New England, and it is not strange that the Indians should seek revenge. They did seek it, long after the Indians left the Merrimack Valley …” It was known that Christo participated in raids on the New Hampshire frontier launched from Saint Francis — becoming, in fact, an enemy of the people he had once known as friends.
The second item of note is Potter’s short description of Rock Rimmon, which in 1856 was a tourist attraction. He writes, “This is a noted ledge of rock just west of Amoskeag Village, and some 200 rods from the Merrimack … It is in itself a very great curiosity.” He described the dimensions and geology of the remarkable natural feature, and wrote, “This rock is seen at a considerable distance up and down the valley of the Merrimack, and from its top is a splendid view of the city of Manchester and its neighborhood. It is a place of great resort in the summer, and the paths to it are kept well beaten, making it a pleasant jaunt on foot or in a carriage.”
The third sample is the story of the Rev. Mr. William Pickels. Potter described this Welsh immigrant as “a very eloquent preacher, a fine scholar, social and free in his manners, but of such eccentric habits, as to give offense to some.” Potter didn’t identify what those eccentric habits may have been.
The Rev. Mr. Pickels preached in Bedford, Derryfield, and in other New Hampshire towns. In 1803 when preaching in the colonial-era meeting house in Derryfield, he “took his hearers to task for not finishing and repairing the house.” Potter went on, “After telling them of their duty in this matter, in a very forcible strain … he closed by naming to them the penalty for not doing their duty in this particular. ‘Why’ continued he, ‘if you don’t repair the house of God, the devil will come in and carry you out at the cracks.’ It is said, that for fear of the penalty, the house was immediately repaired so far as to prevent any such egress for his Satanic Majesty …”
The Rev. Mr. Pickels was popular with many, but rumors about immoral behavior on his part during his past life in Philadelphia took hold in Bedford and then spread.
This gossip was thoroughly disproven, but still no church in the area would offer him a full-time position. So, in 1804 he moved to Maine.
Next week: Chandler Eastman Potter's life takes some interesting turns.
