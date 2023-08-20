HAWAII-WILDFIRE-SPAM-DMT

Hormel Foods, the parent company of Spam, announced Thursday they would be donating over 264,000 cans of Spam to a faith-based relief organization. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

More than $1 million worth of cash and Spam, a staple in Hawaiian cuisine, is being donated to those affected by the Maui wildfire disaster.

Hormel Foods, the brand’s parent company, announced Thursday they would be donating over 264,000 cans of Spam to a faith-based relief organization. According to the company, Hawaiian people consume “more than 7 million cans of Spam products every year, more than any other U.S. state.”