NORTH CONWAY — In an attention-grabbing display, a group of rock climbers on Saturday flew the Black Lives Matter flag on Cathedral Ledge with two people in a canoe “paddling” across it, hundreds of feet above the valley floor, with an LGBTQ Rainbow flag.
The spectacle, which manifested several configurations of the flags and canoe during the day, began Saturday morning and ended around 7 p.m., said Josh Laskin, of Bartlett, one of the organizers.
“We just wanted to show people that everyone is welcome here,” Laskin said, adding that while the display showed support for BLM, it is not a member nor was speaking on behalf of that organization.
Laskin acknowledged that despite each “paddler” being secured by two lines, and the canoe by another four, the experience inside the canoe was a jarring one.
About 15 volunteers made the event possible, he said, “and we took shifts sitting in the canoe. I was in it at one point for what seemed like hours, but it was probably 20 minutes.”
Asked why Cathedral Ledge was chosen, Laskin said, “We’re all rock climbers and Cathedral Ledge is kind of the centerpiece of the rock-climbing community in the Northeast, and not only that but there’s going to be a lot of tourists coming up and you can see it from down below” in North Conway.
Laskin said he and his friends are open to communicating other positive messages in the future.
“We haven’t made any plans but we’re always trying to raise awareness and create unity rather than division, and if there’s a way we can do that, we’re going to.”