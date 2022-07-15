Events that don't involve trail work are planned throughout Monadnock Trails Week.

Participants in all events and volunteer work days will be entered to win prizes provided by Monadnock area community sponsors.

Kickoff Party at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough, Friday, July 22 at 4:30 p.m. www.postandbeambrewery.com

Building Unity Outdoors with Earl B. Hunter Jr., founder & president of Black Folks Camp Too. Saturday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Dublin Road Taproom and Eatery in Jaffrey. https://bit.ly/3RFvRoQ

Guided Hike on Mount Monadnock: "A Walking History of Thoreau" with the Forest Society's Matt Scaccia.  Sunday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Group size is limited, and reservations are required. https://bit.ly/3aFbes4

Tree ID & Trails Guided Hike with Forest Society's Cameron Larnerd, Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m.  https://bit.ly/3Ogfb4e

For more information on all Trails Week activities, go to https://forestsociety.org/monadnock-trails-week.