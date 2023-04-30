The share of young people who struggle to cover everyday bills jumped from a year ago, while that of seniors living paycheck to paycheck leveled off, according to a report.
The survey, conducted by LendingClub Corp. in partnership with industry publication Pymnts.com, shows a widening generation gap in the way Americans are coping with inflation and higher costs of living.
Almost two-thirds of adult Gen Zs — people who are 26 and younger — were living paycheck to paycheck in March, an 8-percentage-point increase from a year earlier.
This generation is at the beginning of their career, meaning they get lower wages, and tend to have a higher share of consumer debt. They’re also more likely to spend on dining and entertainment even while struggling to cover everyday expenses.
By contrast, the share baby boomers who have nothing left after paying their monthly bills dropped below 50%.
This suggests that this age group, many of whom are retired and live on a fixed income, have curbed their spending to cope with higher prices, the study found.
Living paycheck to paycheck doesn’t automatically imply financial hardship. In fact, a large share of higher earners rely entirely on their monthly incomes to meet basic obligations in the country, according to LendingClub.
But these people are at the mercy of any unexpected expense, and would be in immediate difficulty if they lost their source of income.
One budget hit awaiting millions of consumers is the resumption of student-debt payments, which were frozen during the pandemic.
A plan from the Biden administration to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loans is on hold until a Supreme Court ruling and House Republicans are trying to halt the measure.
“It’s going to be difficult for many people to handle future emergency expenses, including foreseen payments like education, student-loan payments when they return, and housing expenses, which will all get harder to balance for the everyday American consumer,” said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub’s financial health Officer.
The report is based on a survey of almost 3,400 U.S. consumers conducted from March 8 to March 17.
KHARTOUM — Sudan’s rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire on Sunday as their deadly conflict rumbled on for a third week despite warnings of a slide toward civil war.
President Joe Biden on Saturday, in a possible preview of a 2024 presidential campaign theme, attacked news outlets he said used “lies told for profit and power” to stir up hatred, as he coupled his remarks with pointed jokes about Fox News.
LONDON — Coronation organizers will ask millions of King Charles III’s new subjects to cry out their allegiance to the monarch in unison from wherever they are watching the service, according to newly released plans for the ceremony.
THE CATASTROPHIC fire of Dec. 22, 1813, destroyed much of the center of Portsmouth, and left as many as 130 families homeless. Counted among the unfortunate were the members of the Webster family, who lost their home on Pleasant Street.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her fiance are intelligent, successful professionals in their early 30s. Her fiance just informed her he was a sperm donor for a friend and his wife a few years ago, resulting in two biological children with one more on the way.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in recent days in a sanctions enforcement operation, three sources said, and days later Iran seized another oil-laden tanker in retaliation, according to a maritime security firm.