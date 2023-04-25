Exeter High School graduate Cody Morissette was scheduled to make his Double-A debut on Tuesday night.
Morissette reported to the Pensacola (Florida) Blue Wahoos on Monday and was in the lineup, as a DH, when the team played at Montgomery (Alabama) on Tuesday night. The Blue Wahoos are the Miami Marlins’ Double-A affiliate in the Southern League.
“I’m ready to go play baseball, join up with these guys and chase after another title because they won it last year,” Morissette said.
Morissette began the season on a rehabilitation assignment with the High-A Jupiter (Florida) Hammerheads following offseason foot surgery. He missed much of the 2022 season after fouling a ball off his left ankle in July while he was playing for the Single-A Beloit (Wisconsin) Sky Carp.
“I missed most of the month, then I came back about halfway through August and played in two weeks of games and ended up really doing something to my ankle and that’s when I ended up having to get surgery,” he said. “I missed a good amount of the second half of the season last year.
“They reconstructed my ankle pretty much. Tried playing a few games during early camp (this spring) and it just wasn’t right yet, so I missed most of spring training and then I was in rehab (with Jupiter) trying to get my feet back under me. I didn’t know where I was going after that. I found out (Sunday) night that I was going to Pensacola to join up with them and I’m really excited about it.”
Miami selected Morissette, a 2018 Exeter High School graduate, in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. He was a three-sport athlete at Exeter (baseball, basketball and football) and then played for Boston College before he was drafted.
He hit .234 with 13 home runs, 18 doubles and 52 RBIs in 86 games with Beloit last season. He hit .118 in 14 games (51 at-bats) with Jupiter this year.
“I went through a lot of hard work getting this ankle back and there were a lot of ups and downs, but just being able to be back on a baseball field again — I feel really healthy and I’m ready to go,” Morissette said. “The numbers weren’t great during the rehab assignment, but that’s just baseball. Sometimes they catch the balls that you hit well. Baseball tests you a lot. Being healthy is the biggest thing right now.
“It’s my first time feeling 100% in a good eight months and I’m excited about it, because I know what I can do when I’m 100%.”
