TV HAS A WEIRD relationship with Mother’s Day, because TV has so often been weird to mothers.
In so many shows airing over so many decades, mothers were all but wiped out. From “My Three Sons” to “Bonanza” to “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Family Affair” to “Diff’rent Strokes” and “My Two Dads” and “Full House” and “iCarly,” the emphasis was on children being raised either by sad widower fathers or an odd assortment of uncles and guardians.
The lessons of early television were fairly severe. Either you dressed up in pearls to wash dishes like Mrs. Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” or you were liquidated.
When mothers did show up and have a personality to be reckoned with, the series were often considered subversive, or worse. It’s interesting to think back at how “Roseanne” was received in the late 1980s. It was as if TV mothers could never have a cranky attitude. On the other hand, it took an actor on the level of John Goodman to convince us that he’d want to put up (or wake up) with Roseanne Conner every day.
While TV dads were forgiven for nearly anything, it’s a rare television mother who could express both affection and consternation on a vaguely human level. People loved Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), but she was entirely too knowing, chatty and caffeinated to be believed. In her own way, the exalted Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad) hearkened back to the too-perfect moms of the 1950s.
The TV moms who most stand out as believable are Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) of “That ‘70s Show,” Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) on “Malcolm in the Middle” and Rochelle (Tichina Arnold) from the underappreciated “Everybody Hates Chris.” Nancy Walker’s Ida Morgenstern may have been too over-the-top for some. But not for “Rhoda.”
Patricia Heaton of “Everybody Loves Raymond” would make the cut if not for the fact that the sitcom pretty much ignored her kids to emphasize their relationship with Ray’s (Ray Romano) formidable mother (Doris Roberts).
And no TV mother was more formidable than Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand), the most dangerously passive-aggressive mom in the history of television, or perhaps any medium.
This Mother’s Day arrives shortly after the April departures of two memorable “Seinfeld” moms, Helen Seinfeld (Liz Sheridan) and Estelle Harris, who played the indomitable Estelle Constanza.
A current series with an interesting mother is “Shining Girls,” streaming on Apple TV+. Amy Brenneman stars as Rachel, the mother of Kirby (Elisabeth Moss), the protagonist whose memory and identity have been shattered by a violent and traumatic incident.
Rachel’s maternal character wavers from irresponsible punk rocker to strident church lady, depending on just who Kirby seems to be on any given day. It’s a challenging concept, but a reminder of how our relationships with our mothers are often largely a matter of agreed-upon recollections.
• A pretty executive finds that her charity work takes her to a far-off land, where she becomes romantically involved with the heir to the throne in the 2021 romance “Royally Wrapped for Christmas” (8 p.m. Saturday, GACFSD, TV-G).
For those keeping score, GACFSD is the family channel of the network formerly known (if known at all) as Great American Country.
• Christmas is nowhere to be found in Saturday’s Hallmark romance “Warming Up to You” (8 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark, TV-G), about a fitness trainer helping a movie star get in shape for his next feature film.
• On the opposite side of the emotional spectrum, the 2022 thriller “Bound by Blackmail” (8 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14) features a young woman slowly discovering that the group she joined for “self-improvement” is actually a suffocating cult. Aren’t they all?
• NBC departs from its Saturday night schedule of repeats with “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” (9 p.m.). NBC News personalities Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will present a group of celebrated individuals said to inspire the rest of us, including Rita Moreno, SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, Team USA’s Nathan Chen and fashion icon Christy Turlington Burns.
Saturday highlights
• The Birmingham Stallions host the Tampa Bay Bandits in USFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Benedict Cumberbatch hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Arcade Fire.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): An interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, fired by President Trump after witnessing his deranged and authoritarian excesses; a look at how the pandemic affected the mental health of Milwaukee’s youth; how the war between Russia and Ukraine has changed the ballet world.
• A desperate coverup puts Martha in lockdown on “Gaslit” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• The closing bell sounds on the first season of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• A lie becomes difficult to unravel on “I Love That For You” (8:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• The mother of all repeats: a Mother’s Day “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) clip show.
• “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (9 p.m., CNN) visits the Piedmont.
• Vivien goes undercover on “Ridley Road” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Nolan’s career move on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Sally meets the press on “Barry” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• A solution of sorts on “The Baby” (10:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A nervous woman (Carol Lynley) searches for a child who may not exist in the 1965 psychological drama “Bunny Lake Is Missing” (4 p.m., Sunday, TCM, TV-PG), featuring Keir Dullea, Laurence Olivier, Noel Coward and a few songs by the Zombies.
Saturday series
Homicide claims a hedge fund hotshot on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... LSD leaves a sailor DOA on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A gift of prophecy on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A leaner, meaner Marge on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Percival keeps the gang on their toes on “Riverdale” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Murder mystery theater on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Detonated by their own devices on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A family recipe revived for Mother’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On the road to Canada on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Hondo is torn on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).