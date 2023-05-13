THE TELEVISION schedule may anticipate Christmas for three months, and Halloween for at least two. But some holidays don’t exist at all. Whatever happened to Mother’s Day?

Even Hallmark, a channel associated with a greeting card company and presumably invested in celebrating the big day, blithely ignores the holiday. Its romance “Big Sky River” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-G) is about a woman who moves to Montana to get over a messy divorce.