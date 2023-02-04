Mount Washington Observatory measures extreme cold temperatures in New Hampshire

A view from the top of the observatory tower at Mount Washington State Park, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit on Friday, is seen in a still image from a live camera Saturday.

 mountwashington.org

The wind chill at the summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington dropped to minus-108 degrees on Friday, marking what meteorologists and climate scientists say is probably the lowest recorded in the history of the United States at a time when the Northeast is getting battered with dangerously cold air.

Videos recorded by the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory show how the extreme cold and strong winds of more than 100 mph from the arctic air blast walloped the summit on Friday afternoon — and made the mountain with the tallest peak in the Northeast look like it’s not from Earth. In fact, the eerie scene atop Mount Washington was slightly colder than the average temperature on Mars this week, according to NASA.