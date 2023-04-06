For those who want to waste away again (and again, and again) on a Margaritaville cruise, there’s a new option: an $899 pass to take nearly unlimited two-night trips through the end of the year.

The cruise line, which launched with one ship last year as part of Jimmy Buffett’s vast relax-and-chill lifestyle empire, calls the Ultimate Paradise Pass “the first, and only, cruise deal of its kind.”