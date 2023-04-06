For those who want to waste away again (and again, and again) on a Margaritaville cruise, there’s a new option: an $899 pass to take nearly unlimited two-night trips through the end of the year.
The cruise line, which launched with one ship last year as part of Jimmy Buffett’s vast relax-and-chill lifestyle empire, calls the Ultimate Paradise Pass “the first, and only, cruise deal of its kind.”
The 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails from Palm Beach, Florida, to Grand Bahama Island.
“This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year,” Kevin Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a news release. “It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea.”
There are caveats to the promotion, which was announced Thursday.
An all-you-can-cruise pass might look tempting on its face, but that total doesn’t include taxes, fees, port expenses, tips, fuel charges or any expenses on the ship that would be charged per cruise.
A booking fee of about $20 and port expenses of more than $94 will apply to each trip, for example.
A late April cruise for two people, for comparison, is priced at just over $316 before fees and taxes.
Travelers can only book between 24 and 72 hours of sailing, which would make advance planning tricky.
For that reason, the cruise line expects the deal to be attractive to people who live within driving distance. Trips can’t be booked consecutively, and there are five blackout dates: July 2 and 28, Sept. 2, Nov. 23 and Dec. 31.
The pass is good for two people in an inside or ocean-view stateroom, subject to availability. But if a plus-one can’t make it, a solo cruiser would have to pay an additional $159 for a “single supplement.”
Only about 500 passes are being sold in the first run, and the operator said in a statement that it expects to sell out in the coming days.
Formerly the Grand Classica, the ship got a multimillion-dollar renovation to fit into the Margaritaville mold. Parrotheads will find an onboard show inspired by Buffett’s book “Tales from Margaritaville,” a Port of Indecision Buffet and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.
“Margaritaville at Sea has a unique itinerary, a very accessible product and sees many guests who sail multiple times,” the line said in a statement, adding that “it was the perfect time to bring limitless paradise to the market.”
Shirley Holtz, 91, used a walker to get around. She had dementia and was enrolled in hospice care. Despite her age and infirmity, Holtz was evicted from the assisted-living facility she called home for four years because she relied on government health insurance for low-income seniors.
At some point early in the pandemic, I began to dream in hexagons. The hexagons were talismans of order and plenty. One depicted golden sheaves of wheat, another quarried gray ore, another the tufted wool of sheep. The outside world was chaos, collapse and deprivation, but the hexagonal piec…
In the first four years after May 14, 2018 -- which was the day the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, paving the way for states to legalize sports gambling -- New Jersey was the king of the sports betting take.
MINNEAPOLIS — EPA Administrator Michael Regan last month made one of his agency's strongest statements to date about the danger of "forever chemicals." New restrictions on those pollutants in drinking water would "prevent thousands of deaths and prevent tens of thousands of serious PFAS-rela…
The top prosecutor in Loudoun County said Friday that she had reviewed video of a YouTube prankster playing a joke on a man who then shot him at the Dulles Town Center mall, and could not rule out charging the prankster with a crime - drawing a rebuke from the shooting victim's father.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ramped up his fight against Walt Disney Co, seeking to void an agreement that Disney passed to limit the power of a board appointed by DeSantis to oversee its Florida theme park property.
Chess will crown a new world champion when Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren begin their battle on Sunday in the shadow of incumbent Magnus Carlsen, who voluntarily relinquished the title he held since 2013.