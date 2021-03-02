DIRECTED BY AND starring Amy Poehler, the 2021 teen comedy “Moxie” streams on Netflix. Not made available for review, “Moxie” stars Hadley Robinson as a pleasant high school student who finds herself slowly radicalized by the gruesome and largely unconscious sexism of her male classmates.
One day, she discovers her mother’s collection of zines from her more radical feminist youth and decides to create an underground press of her own to speak up for her fellow students, both female and male, who have been forced to silently endure insulting and oppressive behavior.
Zine culture is way overdue for a (re)appreciation. These homemade underground publications were the offspring of underemployed creative types who used the most advanced technology from their corporate day jobs for personal expression. I’m talking about the office photocopier, or Xerox machine. Affecting a crude graphic style inspired by 1970s punk, zines flourished in the 1980s and early ’90s, often focusing on singular obsessions.
Then suddenly, they all but vanished. Just as a meteorite did away with dinosaurs, they were felled by the emergence of the internet, websites and blogs.
“Moxie” becomes the latest pop culture offering to show a teen who finds her own voice only when she emulates her mother’s rebellion, a reversal of traditional roles, not necessarily healthy.
• While we’re stuck in the late 20th century, Jonathan Knight (“New Kids on the Block”) hosts “Farmhouse Fixer” (9 p.m., HGTV).
• The host (Janeane Garofalo) of a pet advice radio show asks a prettier friend (Uma Thurman) to go on a blind date in her place in the 1996 comedy “The Truth About Cats and Dogs” (8 p.m., TMC), an update of “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Jamie Foxx co-stars.
• Speaking of radio advice hosts, a new version of “Frasier” is now officially in the works, to stream on Paramount+, itself a reboot of CBS All Access. Paramount+ officially launches Thursday.
While Kelsey Grammer will resume his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, a character originated on “Cheers,” there is no word yet about any returning co-stars, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) or Peri Gilpin (Roz). John Mahoney, who played the Crane brothers’ blue-collar dad, died in 2018. Moose, the Jack Russell terrier who portrayed Eddie, died in 2006.
“Frasier” was a classic of its type, a tightly constructed comedy that brought all of the elements of stage farce to the small screen.
Frasier and Niles would be well-read, sophisticated and pretentious enough to quote Thomas Wolfe’s book title “You Can’t Go Home Again” in discussing this matter.
In the logic of television sitcoms, Niles and Daphne would have gotten their own spin-off show, and it would have been canceled after a couple of seasons. Not unlike Matt LeBlanc’s “Joey.”
