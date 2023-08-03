ABC imports three episodes of “Ms. Marvel” (8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, TV-PG), a series previously streamed on Disney+. Created by Bisha, a British-Pakistani standup comic, the show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a besotted fan of “Avengers” movies who goes to a comics convention only to discover that she has superpowers equal to any in the Marvel franchise. The remaining three episodes will air next Saturday night.

A show about comic-book fandom and promotion that becomes a superhero series reflects just how much major corporations have come to depend on audiences well-versed in the mythology and narrative history of their products.