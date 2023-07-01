HAPPY JULY! In addition to fireworks, the Fourth and family vacations, July offers Hallmark a chance to showcase its “Christmas in July” avalanche of way-too-early sappy holiday movies, like the 2022 holiday romance “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (8 p.m. Saturday, TV-G).
So what else can we expect under our tree this July? Fans of “Justified” can rejoice with Timothy Olyphant’s return in “Justified: Primeval,” streaming on FX on Hulu beginning July 18.
Hulu will also revive the Matt Groening animated satire “Futurama” on July 24.
Max starts streaming the limited thriller series “Full Circle” from Stephen Soderbergh on July 13. An impressive cast includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid.
Prime Video will stream an adaptation of the popular podcast “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” beginning July 7.
Speaking of adaptations, Peacock has adapted the video game Twisted Metal into a series. Season one begins on July 27.
Returning series includes the goofy and beloved “What We Do in the Shadows” vampire spoof, returning to FX on July 13 and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx stars in the original Netflix movie “They Cloned Tyrone,” an over-the-top take on government conspiracies, arriving July 21.
While some viewers are hotly anticipating the release of the ultra-pink “Barbie” movie on the big screen, Apple TV+ celebrates a toy craze of a more recent vintage. Look for Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan in the “The Beanie Bubble,” streaming July 28.
Fans of tried-and-true and cable traditions have only a few weeks to anticipate the return of “Shark Week” on both the Discovery Channel and Max on July 23.
Shark buffs who can’t wait can watch National Geographic’s knockoff “SharkFest,” starting Sunday.
• Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform kicks off July with a brand-new, 24-hour channel dedicated exclusively to Godzilla movies. Expect fire-breathing, crushing and destruction from various incarnations of the reptilian beast, from the 1954 original “Gojira” to the 2004 thriller “Godzilla: Final Wars.” Between them, every decade’s interpretation of “Godzilla” is included.
Even “Mothra,” from 1961, a personal favorite.
• Viewers weighing their options (and budgets) might consider the new Paramount+ With Showtime platform. For an additional two dollars, Paramount+ subscribers can add Showtime’s current and legacy content to their streaming menu. That includes “Homeland,” “Dexter,” “Billions” and “Yellowjackets.”
Saturday highlights
• Check local listings for MLB regional action (7 p.m., Fox).
• The Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions have made it all the way to the USFL championship (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• After a grisly murder, a creative writing student fears that her mentor may have strayed from fiction in the 2023 shocker “My Professor’s Guide to Murder” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live From Laurel Canyon” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) presents songs from her album “In These Silent Days.”
• A missing couple may not have strayed far from the family farm after all, as “Buried in the Backyard” (8 p.m., Oxygen) begins its fifth season.
Sunday highlights
• NASCAR action (5 p.m., NBC).
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): The Navy prepares for a challenge from China; a profile of Bronx billionaire Rocco Commisso, who recently purchased a soccer team in Florence, Italy.
• The United States takes on Trinidad and Tobago in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup (7 p.m., Fox).
• “Bull Shark Bandits” (8 p.m., National Geographic). SharkFest fare also streams on Hulu and Disney+.
• A scrap metal competition kicks off the fifth season of “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• A river crossing proves dangerous on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
• The moor reveals the shallow grave of a mystery woman on “Ridley” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• The voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen headline the 1999 sequel “Toy Story 2” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
• Obituaries for the still-living raise eyebrows on the ninth season finale of “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• “Shark Eat Shark” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
• “Saved From a Shark” (10 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
• The Bronx is up and the Battery’s dead on “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• “The Idol” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), about a pop star’s shaky recovery from a nervous breakdown, concludes its first season. There won’t be a second.
Cult choice
Charlotte Rampling and Richard Harris star in the 1977 ecological disaster movie “Orca” (8 p.m. Saturday, TMC). Seen as a “Jaws” knockoff, it was dismissed by critics, but became a box-office hit. An early role for Bo Derek, before she and her braids became famous in “10.”
Saturday series
A fire at the drone factory on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Three repeat hours of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS).
Sunday series
Silliness caughter on camera on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Kidnapped, drugged and running out of time on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).