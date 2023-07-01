HAPPY JULY! In addition to fireworks, the Fourth and family vacations, July offers Hallmark a chance to showcase its “Christmas in July” avalanche of way-too-early sappy holiday movies, like the 2022 holiday romance “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (8 p.m. Saturday, TV-G).

So what else can we expect under our tree this July? Fans of “Justified” can rejoice with Timothy Olyphant’s return in “Justified: Primeval,” streaming on FX on Hulu beginning July 18.