Dakota Mulcay’s home run on Saturday tied the Southern New Hampshire baseball program’s record for career home runs.
Goffstown’s Mulcay, who was 3-for-6 in SNHU’s doubheader sweep of Franklin Pierce on Saturday, hit his homer in Game 1 to tie Jon Minucci (2010-13) with 21 career home runs.
Mulcay, a senior catcher, was 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday.
Mulcay remained in a tie with Minucci as SNHU split a doubleheader with Franklin Pierce on Sunday. He was 1-for-7 (double) with three RBIs on the day.
SNHU returns to action with a pair of doubleheaders at Assumption on Friday and Saturday to close the regular season.