PROOF THAT even timeless franchises have to deal with shifting attitudes, tastes and perceptions, “Muppets Mayhem” arrives on Disney+. The entire season is now available.

“Mayhem” stars Lily Singh as Nora, a beleaguered music producer wannabe who toils at Wax Records, an old-school company on the verge of a going-out-of-business sale. Determined to make her mark and save Wax from its final vinyl, she unearths a half-century-old contract with the shaggy 1970s relics Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.