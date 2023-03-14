TELEVISION NEWS loves two stories most of all: missing blonds and multiple births. Diane Sawyer has spent decades attaching herself to celebrated quint-, sex- and septuplets. The more the merrier.

Before the series imploded into predictable disaster, “Jon & Kate Plus Eight” turned our pop culture’s obsession with multiples into cable ratings gold. The Duggars, stars of “19 Kids and Counting,” had a bigger family (and even more sordid and spectacular scandals), but they built their brood in a more incremental fashion.