TELEVISION NEWS loves two stories most of all: missing blonds and multiple births. Diane Sawyer has spent decades attaching herself to celebrated quint-, sex- and septuplets. The more the merrier.
Before the series imploded into predictable disaster, “Jon & Kate Plus Eight” turned our pop culture’s obsession with multiples into cable ratings gold. The Duggars, stars of “19 Kids and Counting,” had a bigger family (and even more sordid and spectacular scandals), but they built their brood in a more incremental fashion.
What happens when you mix multiples and murder? “Blood & Money” (10 p.m., CNBC), the new true-crime series from producer Dick Wolf, continues the “Law & Order” emphasis on “ripped from the headlines” stories, but dispenses with actors and scripts in favor of documentary-style coverage.
Tonight’s second episode of “Blood” recalls the shocking murder of a celebrated mother of quadruplets, a crime motivated by a potential windfall worth millions.
• It may not be as sordid, but there’s still money involved. Tonight’s “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “Age of Easy Money,” a tale of a stimulation that became an addiction. And like most habits, this one is very hard to break without a major crash or crisis.
A two-hour examination of Fed policy from the makers of the “Frontline” reports “The Amazon Empire” and “The Facebook Dilemma,” this report interviews dozens of present and former advisers to the Federal Reserve, bankers, economists, authors and experts. It recalls the great financial crash of 2008 and the Fed’s desperate and admittedly radical efforts to infuse the economy with cash. As one official recalls, the financial crisis had reduced the economy to a body that had all its veins slashed. The Fed’s liquidity was a necessary transfusion of fresh blood.
The problem was, the Fed wanted to stimulate the economy as a whole, but Wall Street used the stimulus to give itself big salaries and bonuses. This self-dealing created resentment and frustration that led to the 2010 Tea Party movement and later to the Occupy Wall Street protests that fed on the notion that a tiny elite had rigged the system.
Over the course of two hours, we hear from many who feel that the Fed’s “easy money” policy continued for far too long, turning a crisis management tool into the “new normal.” Too many risky businesses had been built on the assumption of borrowing capital at interest rates approaching 0%. Others call this a “sugar rush” that encouraged risk, discouraged long-term saving and allowed established business giants (Google and Apple) to amass fortunes and stifle competition and innovation.
And just as Wall Street got hooked on its sugar high, some feared that Washington had become entirely too reliant on an economic policy being set by the unelected governors of the Federal Reserve, instead of Congressional representatives of the people.
What happens now that the Fed has begun to take away what has been called the “punch bowl” of low interest rates? Has all this easy liquidity resulted in runaway inflation? Will higher rates result in a recession?
Nobody here pretends to be an oracle. But like most “Frontline” installments, it presents a thought-provoking conversation.
Other highlights
• The NCAA men’s basketball tournament (6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., TruTV) begins.
• A rattled veteran becomes a suspect in a murder case on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Intrigue on the Danube on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• An international tennis star is kidnapped from a Brooklyn court on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “Return to Amish” (10 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its seventh season.
Cult choice
French director Francois Truffaut cast himself as the harried director of a movie within a movie in the 1973 romantic comedy-drama “Day for Night” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-14), co-starring Jacqueline Bisset and Jean-Pierre Aumont.
Series notes
Abby’s period of adjustment on “Night Court” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A driver’s ed class ends very badly on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Bachelor” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Cyberterror strikes on “American Auto” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
“The Voice” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A mother’s grief is compounded by online conspiracies on “Accused” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A football star’s wife is slain during a robbery on “Will Trent” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley and Maya Hawke on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... James Spader, Ian McShane and Ms. Pat are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
