TEN DAYS BEFORE Christmas, music takes center stage.
• “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) glances back at the final performances. A winner emerges on the season finale (9 p.m., TV-PG).
• Kevin Bacon (“Footloose”) and Eve (“The Talk”) host “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change” (8 p.m., CBS). The concert will raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the WhyHunger charity.
Scheduled artists included Andra Day, Bon Jovi, Jon Batiste, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, The Highwomen, Yola, Ziggy Marley and others.
In addition to its celebrity performers, “Play On” features three-star venues, the Troubadour club in Los Angeles, New York’s fabled Apollo Theater and the BlueBird Cafe in Nashville.
Viewers will be able to stream “Play On” via YouTube after its network broadcast.
• PBS celebrates a legendary singer and classic holiday LP with “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams” (8 p.m., TV-G, check local listings). The record being celebrated was released in 1960 by Verve, featuring Ella Fitzgerald offering her unique take on such favorites as “Jingle Bells” and “The Christmas Song.”
Williams hosts, performs and oversees a re-creation of the beloved album featuring performances by Grammy and Tony Award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater; Broadway and jazz singer Carmen Ruby Floyd; Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James; Grammy and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis and recording artist Nova Payton.
The special includes documentary footage of Fitzgerald’s many performances and recalls her rather difficult youth. After a stint in orphanages that could qualify as Dickensian, Fitzgerald found herself auditioning at the fabled Apollo Theater in Harlem. After sizing up the competition, she changed her mind about displaying her dance talent and sang instead, covering a Boswell Sisters tune she had learned as a child. The audience loved her, and a career was launched.
“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas” featured orchestral arrangements by Frank De Vol, who would go on to compose the TV themes to “Family Affair,” “Gidget,” “The Brady Bunch” and “My Three Sons.”
An orchestra leader on several shows in the 1950s, including “The Lux Show Starring Rosemary Clooney,” De Vol reprised the role in the mid-1970s on the TV talk show spoof “Fernwood 2 Night” where he performed as Happy Kyne with his band the Mirth Makers.
This is hardly Vanessa Williams’ first Christmas special or movie. Twenty holiday seasons ago, she starred in the VH1 made-for-TV movie “A Diva’s Christmas Carol,” the umpteenth variation on the Scrooge story. The film aired the night after the Supreme Court finally decided the 2000 presidential election. Viewers, hoping to change the channel on that strange interlude, turned “Diva” into a surprise ratings smash for VH1.
As Dickens adaptations go, it’s hardly one of the best. But I think I still prefer it to Bill Murray’s turn in “Scrooged” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-PG) or Jim Carrey’s appearance in “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (8:25 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG). “A Diva’s Christmas Carol” can be streamed on YouTube.
Other highlights
• “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) explores what the future holds for a baby born in 2020.
• Animal Planet unspools three consecutive episodes of its new series “Walking With Elephants” (8 p.m., TV-PG).
• A Buffalo blizzard strands two airline passengers under the mistletoe in the 2015 romance “A Christmas Detour” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A jilted tech whiz becomes enchanted with the power of hand-written missives in the 2018 romance “Christmas Pen Pals” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• A cryptic warning on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A server won’t suffice on “Next” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• A fired culinary star becomes the private chef for a sports star in the 2020 romance “Cooking Up Christmas” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-PG).
• A photographer’s death seems suspicious on “FBI” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A plan to move the girls on “Big Sky” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• An American mother returns to an ISIS-controlled Syrian city on “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
Cult choice
Hollywood glamour girl and star of “Peyton Place” (3 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), Lana Turner appears in the 1969 curiosity “The Big Cube” (6 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), a cautionary tale about LSD, co-starring George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) and Richard Egan (“A Summer Place”).
Series notes
Under wraps on “Swamp Thing” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Sweet dreams on “Tell Me a Story” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton and Jack Harlow on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Amanda Seyfried, Craig Robinson and Mehdi Hasan visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).