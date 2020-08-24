Hampton police have determined that a man’s fatal fall from a third-story balcony over the weekend was an accident.
According to Hampton police, emergency personnel responded to 449 Ocean Blvd. shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man who had fallen from a third-story balcony.
The victim was identified as Gregory Demarsh, 58, of Amsterdam, N.Y.
Demarsh was treated at the scene by Hampton fire personnel and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
After an investigation into the incident, police said they determined that the fall was accidental and foul play has been ruled out.
Property records show Sea Spiral Suites is located at the address where the incident occurred.