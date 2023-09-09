Nancy Buirski, a prizewinning documentary filmmaker whose wide-ranging works — exploring the stories of civil rights heroes and protagonists in the history of cinema and ballet — offered intimate portrayals of their subjects and their times, died Aug. 29 at her home in Manhattan. She was 78.

Buirski devoted her professional life to documenting the world on film, both in still photography and in moving pictures. After beginning her career as an editor at Magnum, the highly regarded photo cooperative, she became a picture editor at the New York Times and later founded the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, N.C., in 1998.