WASHINGTON -- NASA said on Wednesday it awarded $425 million to Boeing Co. for the agency's "Sustainable Flight Demonstrator" project as the Biden administration works to cut aviation sector emissions.
Boeing will work with NASA to "build, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at lowering emissions," the agency said.
Over seven years, NASA will invest $425 million, while Boeing and its partners will contribute the remainder of the agreement funding, estimated at about $725 million.
The "Transonic Truss-Braced Wing" demonstrator single-aisle airplane aims to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%. The concept involves an aircraft with extra-long, ultrathin wings stabilized by diagonal struts and higher-aspect ratios that could eventually accommodate advanced propulsion systems.
Boeing chief engineer Greg Hyslop said the program "represents an opportunity to design, build and fly a full-scale experimental plane, while solving novel technical problems."
Single-aisle aircraft account for nearly half of worldwide aviation emissions. NASA plans to complete testing by the late 2020s, so technologies demonstrated could impact industry decisions about next generation aircraft in the 2030s.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the goal of the project is to "produce and test a full-scale demonstrator will help lead to future commercial airliners that are more fuel efficient, with benefits to the environment, the commercial aviation industry, and to passengers worldwide."
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun in November said the planemaker's next all-new commercial jetliners were not likely until the middle of the 2030s -- and that improving emissions is a key driver.
"If it doesn't have a sustainability wrapper all around it, if it can't meet the emissions tests, if it can't deliver significant performance advantages, then there won't be an airplane," Calhoun said. "There'll be a moment in time where we'll pull a rabbit out of the hat and introduce some new airplanes sometime in the middle of next decade."
The United States has set a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050. The White House is targeting 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030, as airlines facing pressure from environmental groups to lower their carbon footprint pledged to use more sustainable aviation fuel.
Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 will make the first public appearance of his 2024 presidential run in the early voting state of South Carolina since announcing his candidacy in November, his campaign announced on Tuesday.
LOS CONDORES, Argentina -- Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the sky too -- on a specially designed corn field.
The top U.S. and China economic officials held their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday, pledging to improve communication as a way to avoid more serious confrontation during a period of heightened tensions.
New Mexico prosecutors are expected to bring criminal charges as early as this week in the accidental deadly shooting by Alec Baldwin of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust," a low-budget western movie.
A Massachusetts man charged with murdering his wife searched online for "dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body" after she was last seen on New Year's Day, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Republicans in a letter seen by Reuters Wednesday that limiting President Joe Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude shortages and raise gasoline prices.