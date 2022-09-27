NIECY NASH STARS as a high-school guidance counselor-turned-FBI agent in the new spinoff series “The Rookie: Feds” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Given her late-in-life career move, she’s got no time to go by the book. Look for Nash’s signature audacity and sass as she breaks rules and upends the staid bureau with her inappropriate wardrobe. Help yourself.
• Speaking of wardrobe, clothes and fashion loom large in the stylish new legal thriller/melodrama “Reasonable Doubt,” streaming on Hulu.
Beautiful and stylish, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is the most in-demand defense attorney in Los Angeles. Her roster of troubled sports stars and celebrities puts her on an equal footing with her law partners, all male and mostly White.
As the first of nine episodes begins, we’re told right off that she’s bound for trouble, possibly fatal. The season unfolds in flashbacks to a case of an NBA star client facing a possible harassment case that Jax bats down as simple extortion. We meet her handsome husband (Michael Ealy), with whom she seems to share a breezy chemistry. They have no problem discussing their son’s difficult puberty or sharing a laugh in church over a cancer charity case who appears to have spent more on Gucci than chemotherapy. But we soon learn that there may be trouble in paradise. Will this lack of domestic tranquility derail her perfect career, or provide just another problem for the overachieving Jax to solve?
Like most legal thrillers set in this elite echelon, “Doubt” is certainly slick and hardly realistic. But this production, the first scripted series from the Onyx Collective and executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore and Pilar Savone, projects a stylish confidence. And it can be watched for the fashions alone.
• The short “30 For 30” (8 p.m., ESPN) documentary “Deerfoot of the Diamond” recalls the legend of Native American baseball star Louis Sockalexis. A native of Maine’s Penobscot tribe, he became an instant sensation of Cleveland’s then-National League franchise.
His story, including the fact that many believe the American League’s Cleveland Indians were named in his honor, is told against the background of the recent decision to rename the team the Cleveland Guardians and get rid of the cartoon logo of “Chief Wahoo,” which many found demeaning.
• The four-part documentary series “11 Minutes” streams on Paramount+, recalling the mass shooting at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, which left 58 people dead and more than 800 wounded. It includes interview footage with singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage when automatic gunfire began.
• Sundance Now streams “Murder in the Valleys,” a four-part docuseries recalling four murders in 1999 that rocked Wales.
• James Nesbitt (“The Hobbit”) stars in “Suspect,” a U.K. mystery streaming on Britbox. The grim action begins when a medical examiner (Nesbitt) makes a routine trip to the morgue only to find the body of his estranged daughter on the slab. Over the course of eight episodes, he interrogates new suspects, in real time. Richard E. Grant also stars.
Other highlights
• From the Ivy League to a murder rap on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Chairs swivel on “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• A predator targets teens on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• While searching for her daughter, Eve encounters some Stone Age static on the second season premiere of “La Brea” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Death and taxes on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Cutting costs on “New Amsterdam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “American Greed” (10 p.m., CNBC) returns for a 16th season with a tale of fraud and polygamy in Utah’s booming biofuel industry.
Cult choice
A frontier family faces bigotry when neighbors believe that their adopted daughter (Audrey Hepburn) is of “mixed” or even full Indian blood in the 1960 drama “The Unforgiven” (10:15 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by John Huston and starring and produced by Burt Lancaster, along with Lillian Gish and Audie Murphy. Based on a book by Alan Le May, author of “The Searchers.”
Series notes
Mayhem at the polls on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... An easel rivalry begins on “Leonardo” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... High infidelity on “Monarch” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Narrow minds and a broadband deal on “Devils” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kelly Ripa, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Nick Kroll, Stephen “Steve-O” Glover and Dick Ebersol visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
