NIECY NASH STARS as a high-school guidance counselor-turned-FBI agent in the new spinoff series “The Rookie: Feds” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Given her late-in-life career move, she’s got no time to go by the book. Look for Nash’s signature audacity and sass as she breaks rules and upends the staid bureau with her inappropriate wardrobe. Help yourself.

• Speaking of wardrobe, clothes and fashion loom large in the stylish new legal thriller/melodrama “Reasonable Doubt,” streaming on Hulu.