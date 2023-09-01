NASHUA — A 34-year-old Nashua man was ordered held in jail Thursday following his arraignment on charges stemming from the attempted theft of a car that was left running — with a child in the back seat.
Robert Romano, who lists no fixed address, is accused of getting in the vehicle when the owner got out to put a video in a drop box and left the engine running in front of a Walgreen’s store.
Police said the owner saw the car moving in reverse and caught up to it, at which point police said Romano jumped out and fled on foot.
Officers patrolling the area located Romano a short time later and took him into custody.
Neither the car owner or the child were injured.
Romano is charged with attempted theft, a class A felony, along with two class A misdemeanor charges of breach of bail and driving after revocation or suspension.
Anyone with any additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Nashua police Crime Line at 589-1665.
