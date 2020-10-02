Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess has recovered from COVID-19 and Nashua City Hall, at least portions of it, will reopen Monday after being closed for two weeks.
“Fortunately, I did not have a serious case and I went through 10 days of isolation and am now recovered,” said Donchess, who has resumed his normal duties.
Nashua City Hall was temporarily shut down two weeks ago after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among six city employees, including Donchess. Portions of the facility will reopen on Monday after a two-week quarantine by many employees.
Because of the closure, Nashua officials began hosting a series of events outside City Hall urging local residents to register to vote for the November election. Different venues have been chosen to register in-person and request absentee ballots.
So far, more than 5,000 absentee ballots have been requested, according to city officials.
Last week, Nashua’s Board of Registrars hosted voter registration at the Nashua Public Library.
The city clerk’s office will host in-person voter registration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until the election at 14 Court St., the city’s old firehouse, which is now home to Peacock Players and Liquid Therapy. Absentee ballots also may be requested during these events.
“We are encouraging people, especially if you feel at all nervous about going into a polling place on Election Day, we are encouraging people to vote by absentee,” Donchess said.
“We want everyone to vote so please, if you want to vote absentee, please get an absentee ballot and submit a request. Or, if you choose to go to the polls, make sure you show up for Election Day on the third of November … You should make a plan, decide how you are going to vote, what time and how you are going to get there. This ensures that every single person who wants to vote will do so.”
Proof of age, proof of identity and proof of address are required to register to vote in New Hampshire. A driver’s license, birth certificate, state-issued identification card, student identification card, passport, motor vehicle registration, utility bill or lease are examples of acceptable documents, according to a release.
Proof of citizenship is required for naturalized U.S. citizens, in which case a U.S. passport and naturalization papers are necessary when registering to vote, says the release.
Absentee ballots may be filled out on-site at the registration events or be taken home to be completed. Once filled out, the absentee ballots may be returned in person to 14 Court St., or hand-delivered to the city greeter at the back entrance of Nashua City Hall.
Face masks are required at the registration events.
“I would encourage all of you to vote by absentee ballot or to register to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Patricia Piecuch, city clerk, said during a media briefing.
For more information, visit https://www.nashuanh.gov/193/City-Clerks-Office.