NASHUA -- On behalf of its participation in the National League of Cities' Economic Mobility Peer Network, the city of Nashua has been selected one of only eight cities in the nation to receive a grant aimed at promoting economic mobility and equity for its residents.

Launched just recently by the National League of Cities (NLC), the new initiative, called the Advancing Economic Mobility Rapid Grant program, provides small grants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 to each of the eight successful applicants, according to Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the NLC.