NASHUA -- On behalf of its participation in the National League of Cities' Economic Mobility Peer Network, the city of Nashua has been selected one of only eight cities in the nation to receive a grant aimed at promoting economic mobility and equity for its residents.
Launched just recently by the National League of Cities (NLC), the new initiative, called the Advancing Economic Mobility Rapid Grant program, provides small grants ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 to each of the eight successful applicants, according to Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of the NLC.
Anthony said the agency "applauds the communities selected for prioritizing economic mobility," adding that he and his staff are "looking forward to working hand-in-hand over the next several months to maximize the impact of every dollar in this grant."
Anthony referred to the coaching and peer-learning opportunities that NLC representatives will provide Nashua, and the other seven cities, over the course of five months.
Selected along with Nashua were New Haven, Connecticut; Gaithersburg, Maryland; Redmond, Washington; Redwood City, California; South Bend, Indiana; Dallas, Texas; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
The grant will help city officials "focus on supporting Nashua's homegrown businesses and building wealth locally," said Liz Hannum, Nashua's director of economic development.
"Traditional economic development tends to leave out local small business owners," she added.
Mayor Jim Donchess agreed. "As our community continues to grow, we see economic mobility as a major concern at all levels," he said. The grant, he added, will help address that issue by "providing a pathway for community members to build their dream businesses."
The main reason the NLC selected Nashua, according to Anthony, is its "demonstrated commitment to expand and test innovative solutions that advance residents' economic mobility."
During the five-month peer-learning and coaching period, the municipalities will work on initiatives such as increasing outreach and engagement activities to ensure more residents connect with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) for Women, Infants, and Children, according to NLC.
They will also find ways to avail residents of financial services, and offer greater support to small business owners by making sure they are able to access online markets, training, and commercial space that help them grow.
Lili Hillsgrove of Alton never imagined that she would be working in her dream career before the age of 21. The road to establishing her thriving business as a Lakes Region wedding photographer was built organically; she began by editing photos for the high school yearbook and shooting photo…
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday declared that Donald Trump had filed a "frivolous" appeal from his decision not to dismiss the first of writer E. Jean Carroll's two defamation lawsuits against the former U.S. president.