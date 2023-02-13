When Nashua police went to arrest a man suspected of taking packages from an apartment complex’s community mailboxes on Jan. 18, police allegedly found the man with drugs on him, authorities said Monday.
Police on Friday arrested Derek Lennartson, 51, on an arrest warrant for theft by unauthorized taking – two prior convictions, a Class B felony.
When arrested, Lennartson was in possession of substances believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, so authorities added two counts of possession of a controlled drug: subsequent offense, a Class A felony, according to Nashua police.
Lennartson could receive up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the Class A felony and up to seven years on the Class B felony, police said.
Lennartson was released on bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on March 16.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This May, Toni Freda will visit a nine-acre Italian villa with 11 strangers. Retreating to the well-appointed Tuscan hideaway for seven days, the Mariners Harbor resident will connect with travelers from all over the United States, visiting ancient vineyards and olive g…
The White House said Monday that the Biden administration has not yet determined who owns the three high-altitude objects shot down over a three-day span - one in Alaska, another in Canada, and another over Lake Huron.
CHICAGO - Southwest Airlines Co is working on a series of updates and upgrades to its technology to avoid a repeat of the operational disruption the airline suffered in late December, a top executive said on Monday.
A Russian Interior Ministry major-general who was sacked last month as second-in-command of the ministry's anti-extremism department has been found dead after reportedly killing himself, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election should be publicly released, but any recommendations on criminal charges will remain sealed for now, a state judge ruled on Monday.