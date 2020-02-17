NASHUA — The proposed downtown performing arts center was granted 18 more months to raise its initial $4 million in private donations.
Supporters say the extra time is necessary to get the project off the ground, while others say the capital campaign committee already had two years to raise the funds and was unsuccessful.
“I think people are just basically concerned about the runaway costs,” said Michael O’Connor of 42 Berkeley St. O’Connor said the fact that the money was not raised in the initial two-year deadline sends a strong message.
Capital campaign representatives are not saying exactly how much fundraising has been secured to date, but confirmed at least $645,000 has been donated; they also disclosed that 30 major donations have been committed, and an additional 20 donations are on the table.
When the Board of Aldermen approved a $15.5 million bond for the arts center two years ago, it came with the provision that $4 million would need to be raised in two years for the project to move forward. The deadline came and went at the start of this year. Last week, aldermen voted to grant the committee 18 more months to raise the necessary private funds.
“At this point, the cost of the project has increased so much — to $24 million,” said Alderman Elizabeth Lu, maintaining the $15.5 million bond and the $4 million in private funds will not cover all of the costs. “ … We don’t have a clear idea on where the rest of the funds are going to come from.”
Despite the concerns, several residents say they are optimistic about the future performing arts center proposed at the site of the former Alec’s shoe store on Main Street.
“Our downtown needs work. If we are going to compete with Manchester, if we are going to compete with Boston, if we are going to bring cultural aspects into our city, we need to have a place to do those things,” said Jaye Brooks of 29 Chadwick Circle.
The performing arts center started as a vision and an idea, according to Alderman Jan Schmidt, who said it takes time for ideas to grow. With a conceptual design in place and a plan to raise additional funds, Schmidt said 18 months will provide more time for financial momentum.
“I think it is way too early to throw it all away,” she said.
The group now has until Aug. 31, 2021 to raise the $4 million in private funds, which includes a state tax credit from the Community Development Finance Authority and potentially new market tax credits.
“If we don’t get those new market tax credits, we are going to have to figure out where the money is going to come from,” said Alderman Ernest Jette.
“The costs have gone up, and they will go up more,” said Karen Bill of 95 Parnell Place, who is skeptical that if the arts center is constructed, there will be enough people to fill the seats.
Others disagreed, including Mary Teresa Freund of 3 Masefield Road, who maintained that a regional, recognized arts center would be a cultural boon for the Gate City. She said her family travels all over New England to attend musical performances and other events that could now be held right in her backyard.