Nashua’s school board was set to discuss a petition Tuesday to make masks optional in Gate City schools — but the meeting was ended before the board could take up the petition because the handful of attendees were shouting about masks.
The ruckus at the meeting came just hours after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would offer training to school boards to deal with the surge in disruptions and threats seen around the country in response to mask policies.
Like a growing number of school districts in the state, Nashua requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks, in line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The petition to make masks optional in Nashua was submitted to the school board by city resident Alicia Houston. It collected 65 signatures from residents asking the school board to make masks optional in Nashua schools. About 10 people attended a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the petition.
Board chair Heather Raymond said that while the district was not strictly required to discuss the petition — state law requires independent school districts to take up petitions, Raymond said, but Nashua is not an independent school district — she and the other board members decided to schedule a meeting to discuss the issue as a courtesy to the petitioners, Raymond explained.
But the special meeting Tuesday to discuss the mask requirement quickly devolved when Raymond asked those in the meeting’s sparse audience to don masks. The board requires face masks for those who attend its meetings in person, Raymond explained.
Anyone who does not want to wear a mask can watch meetings on cable access television or stream them online, and submit any comments to the board by email.
But on Tuesday, when Raymond asked the audience to put on masks provided outside the auditorium, a few people started shouting.
One man shouted the false claim that masks cause pneumonia. And while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released multiple reports showing that they are an effective piece of preventing COVID-19 transmission in schools, the man said he believed masks were not effective.
“We shut down the governor the other day” the man said, apparently referring to the Executive Council meeting canceled last week amid a raucous protest by anti-vaccination activists.
Raymond asked him to put a mask on so the board meeting could begin.
The man kept yelling, and did not put on a mask.
“You’re a child killer, and a child abuser!” a woman shouted from the audience. “You’ve killed a child!,” she said, as she walked out of the meeting.
After a few minutes of asking the audience to put on masks or leave, Raymond called for a vote to end the meeting — before the board could start discussing the petition to make masks optional.
“I’m really disappointed that people couldn’t follow the rules so we could get our business,” Raymond said Wednesday. “It’s not a nice way for our community to behave.”
Raymond hoped people will soon move on from the mask issue, she said, especially as the board will soon start getting data about student enrollment, attendance and achievement, and will start looking at how best to support teachers and students this school year.
“We want to have meaningful discussions about how to support students and teachers,” Raymond said.
“I’m really hopeful we can put this mask issue to rest so we can get to that kind of work.”