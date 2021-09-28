A Nashua woman was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison this week, for selling the drugs that caused a 22-year-old's fatal overdose.
Kaylee Santos, now 28, pleaded guilty last year to selling the fentanyl Jonathan Kohli of Nashua took when he died of an overdose.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati said Santos, then 23, met Kohli about a week before he died. Kohli was living in a sober house, Agati said, when he met Santos.
Agati said Santos was using and selling opioids when she offered to sell Kohli and other friends opioids, Agati said. He said Santos drover Kohli to cash a check, and used the cash to buy drugs from Santos.
Kohli died in April 2016. Nashua police spent more than two years investigating, and eventually connected the fentanyl that killed Kohli to Santos.
In 2018, Santos was charged with dispensing a controlled drug, death resulting, and pleaded guilty in 2020.
Agati said COVID-19 delayed the guilty plea and sentencing, because Kohli's family and Santos' family both wanted to speak at a sentencing hearing -- which meant the hearing had to happen in-person.
At the hearing this week, Santos was sentenced Monday to 5 to 15 years in state prison, but she can be released earlier if she completes drug treatment in prison.