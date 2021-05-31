The appointment of a new superintendent in Nashua has been delayed after one of the two finalists accepted a job elsewhere.
Following an extensive national search, the Board of Education was expected to announce its chosen candidate this past week. Final public interviews had been scheduled to take place with Tarrynce Robinson and Mario Andrade.
The interview with Andrade, Nashua’s current interim assistant superintendent, was set for May 19 but was canceled.
“Dr. Andrade has accepted a new position outside of the district. Beyond that, we do not have an update at this time,” Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, said on Friday.
A total of 19 candidates applied for the position, and 16 of those — from eight different states — were vetted for the job. Based on a recently created Superintendent Search Leadership Profile, the school board opted to interview five of the candidates, which was then narrowed to the two finalists.
Robinson’s final interview was May 20.
Last week, one of the vice presidents of the Greater Nashua Chapter of the NAACP, Sharron Rowlett-Moore, asked the board why Robinson has not yet been appointed school chief since he was the remaining finalist.
“We don’t have any updates whatsoever regarding the superintendent search for anyone yet,” Raymond said.
She said school officials have been working over the past few months trying to find the appropriate candidate.
When interviewed by the board earlier this month, Robinson, a current school support officer for the Houston Independent School District in Texas, presented a proposed 100-day entry plan.
“I don’t believe it is by accident that I am sitting here,” he said during the interview at Nashua High School North.
Robinson, who has a doctorate of education in leadership and policy and a master’s of education, described himself as an approachable leader, active listener and motivated learner.
“I’ve tried to design something that is beneficial to you as a district, but in the end it has to move our students’ performance because it is all about the academic outcomes that we produce as students,” he said of the entry plan.
The new superintendent will be replacing Jahmal Mosley, who is leaving the district after four years as superintendent to become superintendent for the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts.