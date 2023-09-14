The most impressive example of graceful aging at this summer’s classic car show at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry wasn’t a vintage motor vehicle at all, but a vintage 1919 Nashua native named James N. Tamposi Sr.
Born just after the end of World War I to Romanian immigrants whose farm occupied vast acreage on the north side of Pine Hill Road, Tamposi is the only remaining member of the Greatest-Generation era of Tamposis, a household name in Nashua and well beyond as the nation entered its prosperous post-World War II years.
Tamposi is a gregarious centenarian-plus-four who delights in reminiscing about Nashua people, places and things. His favorite subject is local aviation, specifically its formative years.
Hence his connection to the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, where he’s right at home among aviation-related artifacts, printed material and ephemera, much of it representative of Nashua’s coming-of-age in the aviation industry.
Names come easy to Tamposi as he leads a visitor on a verbal trip down memory lane. Lucier. Hilliard. Theriault. Clarkson. Therrien. Clark.
Before there were landing strips, a small, rustic hangar and a basic lighting system on 150 acres owned by Joseph Therrien that would later grow into Boire Field at Nashua Airport, Tamposi and his brothers and sisters would regularly walk the half-mile from their Pine Hill Road homestead to pick blueberries — often with farm animals in tow.
“Many times our cattle would go through the fence and graze at this site. We had many fond memories of this area,” Tamposi wrote in a brief history for the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the airport’s Boire Field in September 1995. Nashua resident Paul Boire was a U.S. Navy ensign who was killed in World War II).
High-flying family
Tamposi’s siblings included two brothers — Nicholas, the eldest by a year and a half, and Samuel, about six years younger than Jim. Both also rose to prominence, first in Nashua, then the state, and eventually across the Northeast.
Sam, the highly successful residential, commercial and industrial developer and real estate tycoon, died in 1995 at age 71, and Nick — known as the most avid aviator of the three brothers — was 57 when he died in 1975.
While the subject of building an airfield in Nashua was first tossed around in the mid-1920s, the first steps toward the original Nashua Municipal Airport were taken in the early ’30s, borne out of a casual conversation between the Tamposi brothers’ father, George, and then-Mayor Alvin Lucier, who frequently purchased his produce from the Tamposi farmstand on Pine Hill Road.
As Jim Tamposi tells the story, Lucier, whom he described as “very air-minded,” traveled to Nashua with a Manchester airport flight instructor named Russell Hilliard to inquire about purchasing the Theriault property, a good-sized parcel off Broad Street then known as the first Hayward’s Farm.
Told the property wasn’t for sale, Lucier mentioned it to George Tamposi, who tipped Lucier off that some of the Therrien property — the Tamposis’ neighbor on Pine Hill Road — might be coming up for sale.
When it did come up for sale, Lucier set the propellers in motion for the city’s acquisition of the property.
Reports of the size of the parcel the city purchased a year later varied from 125 acres to 150 acres. The price was about $5,000.
Jim Tamposi recalls he and his brother Nick working “after school and weekends” using a horse and wagon to gather up the wood left behind by tree-cutting crews clearing land for future runways and for a handsome, brick hangar built by city and federal Works Progress Administration crews, using bricks salvaged from the rubble of the great Crown Hill Fire of 1930.
Jim Tamposi recalls he and Nick worked “all summer and fall” for two years to help grade the land where aircraft would one day land and take off.
“We were paid $1.75 per hour for tractor and driver,” he said.
Sky-high ambitions
Fast forward about 30 years to find Jim and Nick Tamposi among several other prominent local folks working on their next milestone project.
Jim Tamposi was in the midst of his 25-year career operating and managing Nashua Aviation when he joined forces with associate Sid Clarkson, former U.S. Sen. Warren B. Rudman, educator Harry J. Sheffield and Brig. Gen. Harrison Thyng, a bomber pilot, to found and charter the New England Aeronautical Institute, a coed college focusing on aeronautics and aerospace courses.
NEAI opened in the fall of 1965, with its first classes held in an aging, cinderblock hangar at the Nashua airport.
Two years later the New England Aerospace Training Center opened, featuring a control tower and specialized classrooms.
At the end of the 1967 academic year, NEAI leadership announced their plans for an affiliated junior college to specialize in “general education.” The affiliate would become Daniel Webster Junior College.
About a decade later, the two entities merged to form Daniel Webster College.
Of all the proverbial hats Jim Tamposi has worn in his concurrent careers and personal endeavors, many of his fondest memories have to do with chance meetings with other aviators and their guests.
“I really enjoyed my job ... I got to meet all the celebrities” who stopped over at the Nashua airport, he said. “I loved chatting with them.”
At least as enjoyable as his encounters with celebrities, though, were the daily chats with everyday flyers.
“A lot of them left New York headed for Maine, and they’d stop here for fuel,” Tamposi recalled. “Everyone had a story to share. I enjoyed chatting with them.”
Friends from all walks have never been in short supply for Tamposi. “We had a lot of good friends,” he said, referring to his late wife, Shirley, who died a year ago.
“Wonderful life,” he mused, breaking a smile. “No regrets.”