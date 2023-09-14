Photo: 2308xx-news-tamposiage104feature

The most impressive example of graceful aging at this summer’s classic car show at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry wasn’t a vintage motor vehicle at all, but a vintage 1919 Nashua native named James N. Tamposi Sr.

Born just after the end of World War I to Romanian immigrants whose farm occupied vast acreage on the north side of Pine Hill Road, Tamposi is the only remaining member of the Greatest-Generation era of Tamposis, a household name in Nashua and well beyond as the nation entered its prosperous post-World War II years.