Ryin McDonald waited a long time for his ride to school.
Last spring, the Nashua 7-year-old won the Nashua Public Library’s Let’s Go Places reading program initiated by the city’s police and fire chiefs.
His prize was a ride in a city fire truck. The pandemic prevented him from collecting it.
But Friday morning, members of Nashua Fire Rescue pulled up to his home and offered him a ride to school.
““I thought it was so awesome that I won and that I could be in the front seat,” said the Fairgrounds Elementary School first-grader. “I thought they forgot.”
Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue said his department didn’t forget about this special little boy who, as a kindergartener, read 685 minutes throughout the six-week reading program.
“The trucks came over the hill from the hospitals and he went berserk after that,” Rhodes said of McDonald’s experience.
McDonald’s mom, Christine McDonald, said her son was so thrilled that he couldn’t sleep the night before and couldn’t stop talking about the fire trucks the morning of his ride-along.
If fire officials thought they would be able to leave when they arrived at Fairgrounds Elementary School, they were mistaken.
An animated and persuasive Ryin convinced two of Nashua’s top fire officials to escort him into the building and meet his peers.
“He loves the fire department in Nashua and he loves to read,” said Ryin’s mom, who wasn’t sure he would ever see his prize.
“We kind of lost track of it and didn’t know, but the chief reached out to us and Ryin couldn’t stop talking about it.”
Jenn Hosking, assistant director at the Nashua Public Library, said the Let’s Go Places reading program was a great way to keep students engaged and reading at the start of the pandemic, when schools were operating remotely.
“As you can see from Ryin’s reaction, it was a great success and it was so exciting to watch his face as he rode into school on the truck,” Hosking said.