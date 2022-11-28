Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega will help kick off the first month of the new downtown Nashua Center for the Arts in April.
A grand opening is planned for April 1 at the $25 million arts center at 201 Main St. followed by Vega two weeks later.
“The Nashua Center for the Arts will be a new additional venue for the arts in Nashua, and it will serve as an economic engine for the city by supporting local shops and restaurants in a modern, vibrant downtown,” Major Jim Donchess said in a statement.
The venue -- which will feature jazz, rock, classical and ballet in its first group of eight announced events -- can host up to 1,000 people depending on flexible seating configurations.
The project, at the site of the since-relocated Alec’s Shoes store, is made possible by hundreds of donors, including a local family who contributed $1 million anonymously and was given the naming rights.
"We, along with the 400 donors to this project, are excited that the vision of the Nashua Center for the Arts as an economic engine for the Nashua area and a community venue focused on the arts will be realized when it opens next year," said Richard Lannan, president of Nashua Community Arts.
More information will come later regarding the “Nashua Celebration of the Arts” grand opening on April 1.
On April 15, Vega will offer “an intimate evening of songs and stories,” according to the venue’s announcement. Vega’s hits include “Tom’s Diner,” “Luka” and “Left of Centre.”
A week later, the Safe Haven Ballet will put on “Beauty and the Beast.”
On April 29, Symphony NH will perform on its exact 100th anniversary and feature acclaimed cellist Amit Peled.
The Rush Tribute Project is slated for May 19, followed by “Celebrating Billy Joel -- America’s Piano Man” on June 8.
Jazz-saxophonist Grace Kelly (June 17) and Jake Shimabukuro, “known as the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” (July 16) round out the first group of announced shows.
Spectacle Live, which operates other venues throughout New England, including the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, will manage and operate the Nashua center.
More shows will be announced on Dec. 6.
Tickets for the first round of events go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.NashuaCenterfortheArts.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
