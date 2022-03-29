The transformation of a former school into a new shelter in Nashua is meant to provide more humane quarters for people and families experiencing homelessness.
The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter opened its first shelter in 1984, said director Michael Reinke, and the shelter buildings have taken a beating over the last 38 years.
“Think about the wear and tear that your house has, with just you and your family living in it,” Reinke said. “Things happen.”
But at a shelter, where almost two-thirds of people stay less than a month and there’s a constant churn of people and their belongings, the years of dings and minor damage add up quickly.
The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter began renovating the former Sacred Heart School on Spring Street last winter, with the aim of providing space for up to 91 people to stay in shelters and supportive long-term housing.
As the shelter has come together, Reinke said he has seen the need grow as skyrocketing rents make housing harder to access, especially for families.
“It’s so much harder to get people into housing. It’s so much harder to get people out of the shelter, into a permanent place to stay.”
A few years ago, Reinke said it was easy to find a two-bedroom apartment in Nashua for $1,200 per month. Now, a two-bedroom is likely to cost $1,550 or more — which adds up to more than $4,000 more per year.
“That’s a lot of money,” Reinke said. “That makes it exceptionally hard for single adults and for families.”
Reinke also noted the resurgence of evictions and the end of the child tax credits as contributing to a greater need for emergency shelters.
“What happened in the pandemic was we invested money to make sure people aren’t evicted,” Reinke said, with help for renters and extra payment for low- and middle-income families. Those protections made a difference for people on the brink, Reinke said, and helped keep families’ lives stable.
“What happens when a family or an individual experiences eviction is catastrophic,” he said.
At the new shelter, Reinke said, much of the focus is on providing more space for families who have been jolted into homelessness.
Right now, a family of any size stays in one room. Imagine the smallest room in your house, Reinke said. Now, imagine your whole family living in that room for weeks — parents, kids, sometimes even a grandparent, all staying in one cramped room.
The new shelter will have rooms with sliding doors that can be opened to make larger spaces for larger families.
“We can make the shelter fit the size of the family,” he said.
The new space will also have a dedicated space for younger children to play, Reinke said, and the nearby Police Athletic League will help provide space to play for school-aged children.
Though most people are able to find housing within a month of arriving at the shelter, the new shelter will also include 11 studio apartments for people who are not able to bounce back so quickly.
There’s still a long way to go — the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter is still actively raising money for the estimated $8.5 million cost, including a road race on Sunday — but Reinke said he is looking forward to the shelter opening.
As for the existing shelters, Reinke said he hopes the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter will be able to sell the buildings to a developer of affordable housing like NeighborWorks — to help take a little pressure off the strained housing market in southern New Hampshire.