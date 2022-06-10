NASHUA — Bishop Guertin High School held its 56th Commencement on Sunday, June 6, for the Class of 2022.
Back inside the Roedel Field House for the first time in three years, the ceremony was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the 200 members of the graduating class through four noteworthy years.
In front of friends and families, the Class of 2022 completed their time as Bishop Guertin students and began the next chapter as members of the welcoming and far-reaching alumni base with the reminder of Mrs. Brodeur’s theme for the year that they will be “Cardinals Forever.”
Sam Dunlay of Lowell, Mass. — the son of Lauren and Robert Dunlay — served as this year’s valedictorian. Dunlay will continue his education at Tufts University this fall.
While reflecting on the eight guiding principles he felt BG gave him, he urged his classmates to consider what these values meant to them as they moved on.
“Hopefully they will persist in our minds and hearts and we will build our lives around them, consciously or otherwise,” he said. “But that’s up to each of us individually, because each of us has free will to carve out his own untrodden path. In doing so, we will, I believe, lead better and more fulfilling lives because of our experiences here with each other.”
One of the values Dunlay touched upon in his speech was community.
Class salutatorian Tamara Golosarsky of Nashua and the daughter of Nora Kirsch and Dr. Boris Golosarsky, also discussed this concept in her speech to the friends and families of the Class of 2022.
She asked that in the future her classmates take stock of the time and place they are at that moment.
“Cherish the communities that you are a part of. Before you know it, they will be nudging you towards your next adventure, not only urging you to carry on the memories of the past in your heart, but also to make room for new ones in the future,” she said.
Golosarsky will attend McGill University in Montreal.