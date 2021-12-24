Christmas Eve fire in Nashua damages two apartments Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Dec 24, 2021 Dec 24, 2021 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Nashua firefighters at 50 Lake St. on Dec. 24, 2021. Nashua Fire Department/Dylan Conway Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A fire in a Nashua apartment building damaged two units on Christmas Eve, but no one was hurt. Nashua firefighters were called to an apartment building at 50 Lake St., just a few blocks south of Main Street, on Thursday. According to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke pouring from the windows of the small apartment building when they arrived. Residents fled from the building after hearing smoke detectors, according to the fire department, with firefighters helping other residents get out of the building.Firefighters contained the fire -- and the damage -- to the two first-floor apartments, according to the news release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Nashua Nashua Fire Department Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNH reports first COVID-19 related death of a childAlderman and state rep dies at 79 after surgeryThree out, three in at Hillsborough County Attorney officeMaxwell case logs show how frequently Trump flew on Epstein jets; Bill Clinton on list, tooDHHS says child who died of COVID-19 was Hillsborough County boy, age 9 or youngerFoul-mouth family court master ordered off all casesNH grows more diverse, faces call for changeRep. Chris Pappas announces he's engaged to former D.C. lobbyist'Say Yes to the Test:' More free tests offered in NH, second booster blitz comingJoanne M. Conroy: Our hospitals are filing up with COVID patients. It doesn't have to be that way. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsManchester Christmas Parade, pre-holiday scenes Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT