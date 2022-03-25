Retired Hudson police Sgt. Donna Briggs was riding her bicycle in training for the 2021 Police Unity Tour when she was hit by a vehicle on Route 125 in Kingston on Tuesday. In the photo above, Briggs is at left with other members of the 2019 tour, including Windham officer Terri Moore, retired Plaistow officer Steve Ranlett, Hudson officer Shelley Megowen, and Hampstead officer Dave Cianfrini.
Police say Craig Sprowl, 45, of Dover was at the wheel of this blue GMC Yukon, shown here in surveillance video near where retired police officer Donna Briggs was hit as she bicycled on Route 125 in Kingston on Sept. 21.
A Dover man has been indicted by a grand jury for two crimes related to the hit-and-run crash that killed retired Hudson police Sgt. Donna Briggs.
Briggs, 59, had been bicycling on Route 125 in Kingston on Sept. 21 when she was hit by a car. The driver left Briggs by the side of the road, where she was found and pronounced dead several hours later.
After a days-long search for the driver, police arrested Craig Sprowl, 45, and charged him with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.
Sprowl pleaded not guilty last fall in Rockingham Superior Court.
According to indictments returned by a Rockingham County grand jury, prosecutors allege Sprowl was falling asleep as he drove on Route 125, drifting over rumble strips multiple times onto the shoulder of the road in Hudson.
As he nodded off near the intersection of New Boston Road, prosecutors allege Sprowl veered into Briggs as she rode in the breakdown lane, and killed her around 11:30 a.m.
Then, prosecutors allege Sprowl did not stop and try to help Briggs, and did not report the crash to police. Briggs was not found until 8:30 p.m.
Police said they found the vehicle they believed Sprowl was driving in a parking lot in Derry, and arrested Sprowl with his wife, Angela Sprowl, 40, in Portsmouth a few days later.