A Vine Street residence is uninhabitable after an explosion and fire Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

Investigators from the Nashua fire marshal’s office determined that the explosion in the second-floor apartment at 78 Vine Street happened when a container of flammable liquids came into contact with a natural-gas-fired heater and ignited, causing an explosion and flash fire.

The blast blew out a window, which landed in the street below, according to a news release from Nashua fire department.

The first firefighters on the scene used a gas meter detector and determined that there was no gas leak in or around the building.

No one was injured in the explosion and fire, which was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The building sustained considerable structural damage. Workers from Liberty Utilities, Eversource and Nashua Building Department inspected the house and determined it was uninhabitable, the release said.

The building had working smoke detectors but did not have a sprinkler system, the fire department said.

Fire officials said the incident is a reminder to never store flammable liquids near a possible ignition source. Such materials should be stored in approved containers and kept in a well-ventilated area – preferably detached from the house.